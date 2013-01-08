Sony's TV SideView aims to enhance your TV using experience

Sony has launched its new TV SideView app at CES 2013 in Las Vegas as it looks to offer consumers an even better TV experience.

The app which is available on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets allows users to browse the EPG, find out additional information on programmes including details on cast and crew, and find related shows to what's been watched in the past – all without having to inturrpt what's currently on the TV.

Once you've found something you like you can then use the app as a remote control, allowing you to change the channel, adjust the volume and press the red button.

Third-party support

SideView incorporates third party services such as Netflix and YouTube while also supporting Sony's own Music and Video Unlimited packages.

Although the app is available on various non-Sony hardware, you will need a Sony made Smart TV and/or Blu-ray player which supports this fancy technology.

It's certainly a nice idea and we're always fans of being able to control home applications and entertainment systems from our mobile devices, and it's good to see Sony embracing a universal appeal instead of forcing you into its own exclusive ecosystem.