ZTE Grand Memo II is another 6" Android beast

On show at this week's MWC 2014 in Barcelona is the 'ultra-slim' 6-inch Grand Memo II LTE handset, a successor to the original device launched at the event in 2013.

The phone features a new version of the MiFavor UI it uses to paint over Android, with KitKat being the flavour of the day. It also comes with a Snapdragon 400 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage.

There's LTE nous, as well as a 13MP rear-mounted camera and a 5MP front-facing one.

The 6-inch HD display comes in a 7.2mm frame, backed up with a 3200mAh battery that ZTE reckons should last you for 16 hours playing HD video.

The Grand Memo II should hit China in April before setting out for Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. No word on pricing yet though.

Fox on deck

Also on deck for an MWC launch is the company's latest handset running the open source Firefox OS from Mozilla. ZTE launched the Firefox-running Open last year.

The Open C will make its bow running v1.3 of the software and is likely to be another budget effort from the company, aimed at emerging markets.