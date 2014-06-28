Now you can touch up lovely Lumia snaps with Photoshop Express for WP8

Adobe has plugged another hole in the Windows Phone 8 catalogue by launching its Photoshop Express app for Microsoft's smartphone OS.

The basic editing app, which has been available on iOS and Android for quite some time, arrives on the Windows Phone as a free download.

Like most photo editing apps out there, users will be able to access the basic cropping, straightening and rotating, while there's plenty of manual colour and lighting tools to play around with.

Naturally, there's a host of Photoshop Filters to play with.

Nokia Camera buddy

The app arrives on all devices with 512MB of RAM or higher.

On Nokia Lumia phones (and let's face it, that's pretty much ever WP phone these days) it'll sit nicely alongside the powerful Nokia Camera app.

The photo and video shooting app brings full manual control for devices like the Lumia 1020 and allows users to Refocus their shots after the fact.

