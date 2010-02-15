Nokia: Ovi Maps up to 3m downloads

After only being launched in late January, Ovi Maps has had three million downloads to date.

At its solo press conference after the Intel and Nokia MeeGo announcement, Nokia didn't have any hardware to shout about, but some of its service provisions are getting to impressive levels of engagement, even if the Finnish firm has plenty of handsets to aim at.

Nokia is also partnering with Indian bank Yes Bank to undertake a commercial pilot for Nokia Money – bringing financial services to mobile handsets. Nokia believes that starting the service small will give it the insight to roll out the service elsewhere.

Nokia Maps is now in 74 countries and 46 languages, with a map download every second.

The company says the average person using Comes With Music downloads 500 free songs in the first few weeks of using the service, which would cost about 450 Euros from iTunes. "It shows that this is a game-changer, yours to keep for ever."

There are also more than one million downloads a day from the Ovi Store, with the number of people shopping on the store doubling every month and "daily highs of over a thousand downloads per minute."

"These are great achievements, but our goal is to delight hundreds of millions of consumers around the world – and we are well on our way," said Niklas Savander, head of Nokia's services business. "Our global footprint means we have scaled fast, reaching a really significant number of people using a variety of different phones and smartphones."