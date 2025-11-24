Jump to:

Need to protect your family online? This Aura plan can help, and it's on sale this Black Friday

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Protecting your family is everyone's top priority, and the digital world makes this so much more complicated - but the best identity threat protection services can help with that, at least one aspect, anyway. This Black Friday, Aura is having a huge offer - with it's identity theft protection plans for families now up to 75% off.

Our experts have spent thousands of hours testing products on the market - and Aura wins the top spot for our best overall identity threat protection software.

Today's top Aura deals

Internxt
Save 60%
Aura Family Identity theft protection: was $960 now $384 at Aura Inc
Read moreRead less

This identity theft protection offers a huge $5 million insurance cover, as well as 24/7 US based support, and a whole host of features that can keep you and your family safe. The family plan comes with AI spam call and message protection, as well as antivirus, VPN, and Password manager.

View Deal
Internxt
Save 54%
Aura Couple: was $576 now $264 at Aura Inc
Read moreRead less

The couple plan comes with $2m Identity Theft Insurance, 3-Bureau credit monitoring, and financial transaction alerts. You can have two accounts, and up to 20 devices protected.

View Deal
Internxt
Save 50%
Aura Individual: was $288 now $144 at Aura Inc
Read moreRead less

The individual plan is the smallest, of course - and doesn't include Ai spam call protection, and has only $1m of identity theft protection insurance (although that would be more than enough for most people).

View Deal
Internxt
Save 52%
Aura Parental Controls: was $252 now $120 at Aura Inc
Read moreRead less

This plan is designed for parents of young children - with a full set of controls for internet access, social interactions, screen time limits, and cyberbullying alerts.

View Deal

Today's other top digital security deals

Incogni Unlimited
Save 55%
Incogni Unlimited: was $30 now $13.50 at get.incogni.io
Read moreRead less

55% off with code: BFDEAL25

If you want more robust online privacy, or you keep getting targeted with spam calls and emails, then a great option is removing your personal information from the internet. Incogni will do this for you. Grab 55% off with the Black Friday deal code 'BFDEAL25'. Prices are per month.

View Deal
NordPass Premium
Save 58%
NordPass Premium: was $84 now $35 at go.nordpass.io
Read moreRead less

The NordPass 2-year plan is only $1.24/mo - and you get an extra 4 months free, and you get access to a great password manager that can save and autofill all your credentials quickly and securely.

View Deal
NordPass Business 2 Year
Save 30%
NordPass Business 2 Year: was $3.59 now $2.51 at go.nordpass.io
Read moreRead less

Apply code BLACKB2B-30 at checkout

Protect up to 250 employees on this price-per-user deal which provides Google Workspace SSO, company-wide settings, a security dashboard for organizational management, and Vanta integration.

View Deal
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

