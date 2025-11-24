Need to protect your family online? This Aura plan can help, and it's on sale this Black Friday
Aura is built by digital protection experts especially to keep you safe
Protecting your family is everyone's top priority, and the digital world makes this so much more complicated - but the best identity threat protection services can help with that, at least one aspect, anyway. This Black Friday, Aura is having a huge offer - with it's identity theft protection plans for families now up to 75% off.
Our experts have spent thousands of hours testing products on the market - and Aura wins the top spot for our best overall identity threat protection software.
The service offers robust security for the whole family - and is even built by child psychologists and digital safety experts to help with crucial safeguarding.
Aura offers the same security standards as banks and military agencies, and they vow to never sell your data on to third-parties. Digital scams are sadly all too common nowadays, so a comprehensive plan can protect your family from potentially serious consequences.
If you're looking to browse all the protection deals that are around this Black Friday, then take a look at our Black Friday Antivirus deals hub - which includes antivirus, identity protection, password managers, and more.
Today's top Aura deals
This identity theft protection offers a huge $5 million insurance cover, as well as 24/7 US based support, and a whole host of features that can keep you and your family safe. The family plan comes with AI spam call and message protection, as well as antivirus, VPN, and Password manager.
The couple plan comes with $2m Identity Theft Insurance, 3-Bureau credit monitoring, and financial transaction alerts. You can have two accounts, and up to 20 devices protected.
The individual plan is the smallest, of course - and doesn't include Ai spam call protection, and has only $1m of identity theft protection insurance (although that would be more than enough for most people).
This plan is designed for parents of young children - with a full set of controls for internet access, social interactions, screen time limits, and cyberbullying alerts.
Today's other top digital security deals
If you want more robust online privacy, or you keep getting targeted with spam calls and emails, then a great option is removing your personal information from the internet. Incogni will do this for you. Grab 55% off with the Black Friday deal code 'BFDEAL25'. Prices are per month.
The NordPass 2-year plan is only $1.24/mo - and you get an extra 4 months free, and you get access to a great password manager that can save and autofill all your credentials quickly and securely.
Apply code BLACKB2B-30 at checkout
Protect up to 250 employees on this price-per-user deal which provides Google Workspace SSO, company-wide settings, a security dashboard for organizational management, and Vanta integration.
