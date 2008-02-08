Man convicted of sending truncheon pics via MMS

A 21-year-old German man has been convicted of sending indecent pictures to a random woman via text message.

The sex pest reportedly sent the woman a picture of his appendage accompanied by a message reading: "I don't care who you are, but would you be interested in exchanging erotic photos?"

Clearly one woman who received the invitation was not, and instead went to the police who were easily able to track down him down via the phone number his message originated from. The police later said that his phone revealed that the lady who reported him was not his only victim.

Court jest

Not only did the convicted man receive a £110 fine and a one-year suspended sentence, he also had to suffer the indignity of having his bits ridiculed by the court.

"We all had a bit of a laugh when we saw the thing," presiding judge Christian Kropp is reported to have said.

The most frightening perversity in all of this - besides someone being weird enough to text pics of their privates to random strangers - is that the muppet probably found the judge’s comment quite a turn-on.