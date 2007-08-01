Google Maps comes to 3 UK

3 UK mobile users will be able to get Google Search and Google Maps on the Planet 3 mobile portal from today.

Google Search will now be one of the search engines on 3 UK's mobile portal, alongside Yahoo, while the Google Maps application will be available to download via 3's Planet 3 portal.

3 has conjured its Planet 3 portal so that when a user selects Google Search for their search provider, the preference will be stored and selected as the user's default search engine next time they use the service. The Google Maps application download will be available for a range of compatible handsets and will be pre-installed on a majority of new 3 handsets able to support the service.