64-bit chip for Samsung Galaxy S5 looking more likely than ever

It's looking increasingly likely that Samsung will push out a 64-bit chip on its phones next year, and we suspect it might even appear on the Samsung Galaxy S5.

Digitimes, admittedly not always the most reliable of sources, is reporting that Samsung Display and Japan Display will "begin volume production of WQHD displays soon" and that Samsung will also pack 64-bit CPUs into its smartphones for 2014.

According to the same report, the phones will also have 16-megapixel cameras, following Samsung's confirmation that 2014 will be the year of 16MP snapper.

Power to the people

On Wednesday Samsung outlined its plans to develop an optimized version of a 64-bit mobile chip, following in the footsteps of the iPhone 5S.

Stephen Woo, president of System LSI at Samsung Electronics, said that Samsung will first offer a 64-bit chip based on ARM's core, before putting out an optimized version.

This means that if the Galaxy S5 does arrive as early as January, it might not see Samsung's more ambitious chip. However, if the Galaxy Note 4 sticks to Samsung's habit of an IFA unveiling, it'll likely offer up the optimized mobile processor.