Android gets Google Maps update

Google has announced an update to its Maps service for Android, adding train information, place ratings and Lattitude friend suggestions.

For commuters, the Transit feature will mean that, where applicable, you will be able to look at the schedules of trains from the Maps app.

All you have to do is add the Transit layer and click on whatever station you want information about.

Information sharing

Lattitude has also been improves and it is now easier to track / stalk friends and family through Google Maps on Android.

You can share information between contacts and you can go through another Lattitude users contacts and suggest sharing information with them.

This is easy to opt out of, though, which should allay any privacy fears some may have about using the service. Just look for the big red cross.

Colour coded

The final updates comes in the form of an improved Place Page. Now places are colour coded to make it easier to see if you want to visit that dodgy looking café down the road.

If you drill into this section you will also get reviews about a place, which is broken down into: food, service, selection and atmosphere.

The Maps update is available for those using Android 1.6 and over and is available to download from Market now.