Sony unveils MicroVault Click USB range

It’s hard to compete with the myriad cheap thumb drives, but Sony has unveiled its new range of USB sticks – boasting the MicroVault Click and Click Excellence offers advanced performance and a neat ‘click’ design to retract the connector.

The MicroVault clicks come in a range of sizes from 2GB to 8GB - the more expensive Excellence range has up to 31MB read times and 11MB/s write - and comes in ivory.

Perhaps more appropriate for the casual user is lightweight and comes in a range from 2GB to a handy 16GB – offering several bright designs.

Plus, for any Vista users Sony ensures us that the sticks are Memory Boost compatible and could speed up your laptop.

The sticks will be available this month.