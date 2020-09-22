OnePlus 8T price leak says it'll be even more expensive than the OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8T is one of the next big phones coming in 2020 - we mean 'big' as in 'popular', but it seems the price could be something else that's 'big', according to a new leak which has just given us an idea at how much it could cost.

This comes from a Twitter leaker called @chunvn8888 - they're not a famous leaker and they don't have much of a track record, so we're taking this leak with a big pinch of salt.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 8T will cost €799 (roughly $940, £730, AU$1,300) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and then €899 (about $1,050, £830, AU$1,470) if you want 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

That's a high price, especially when compared to the OnePlus 8 which cost $699 / £599 (around AU$1,100). Euro prices don't always convert accurately to other regions, but in Europe the phone started at €709, which is probably a better figure to compare the price of the upcoming phone to.

You guys choose it, I will do it. So here's my "ExClUsIvE" OnePlus 8T leak in Europe:8/128: 799€12/256: 899€Even though I still have some doubts but if we look at the 7T 8/128 last year was 100€ cheaper than the 7 Pro 8/128, this price leak makes some sense. Also my... https://t.co/inVnykOSinSeptember 21, 2020

What else do we know about the OnePlus 8T?

Based on what we already know and the leaks and rumors, it seems likely the OnePlus 8T will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and will support 5G connectivity.

The phone may come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display boasting 120Hz refresh rate and the front-facing camera of 32MP may be housed under a hole-punch notch.

On the rear, the phone is expected to have a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, 16MP wide-angle, 5MP for macro shots and a 2MP portrait camera.

This information is all based on leaks though, so it might not turn out to be accurate. We're hoping that's the case with the price too, especially because if the OnePlus 8T costs that much an 8T Pro will almost definitely be even pricier. That said, we've heard that might not be coming after all.

The OnePlus 8T is going to launch on October 14, and OnePlus has confirmed that itself. Check back to TechRadar then to see the new handset, but keep coming back before for all the latest news and leaks.

Via: 91Mobiles