Netflix's next big movie is a cool-looking space horror

Looking for something cool to watch on Netflix in April 2021? Space exploration thriller Stowaway might be the film for you, based on the first trailer Netflix released this week.

The film is about a man (Shamier Anderson) who inadvertently ends up on a spaceship that's taking a two-year trip to Mars. When the ship's life support functions are damaged, it emerges that there's only enough oxygen for three passengers – and there are five people on the ship. Netflix's range of genre movies are a variable bunch, but this one looks pretty good.

Check out the trailer below:

The film also stars Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim. The director behind Stowaway is one of the reasons we're excited about it – filmmaker Joe Penna made the acclaimed 2019 Mads Mikkelsen survival movie Arctic, which has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%. That bodes well for this one.

Stowaway will be released on April 22 on Netflix. Every week this year, the streamer will have a new original movie ready to go.

Other new movies coming to Netflix in 2021

This will likely be a pivotal year for new Netflix movies, as theaters around the world gradually get back on their feet as the pandemic (hopefully) slows down. Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead – a heist film set in Vegas, with zombies – is releasing on May 21.

Netflix also has a big blockbuster starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds this year called Red Notice, which comes from Skyscraper and Dodgeball director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Probably the biggest get of the year for the streamer, however, is Don't Look Up from Vice and The Big Short director Adam McKay. Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, it's about two astronauts who try to convince mankind that the world is going to be wiped out by an asteroid. That sounds like it could be an awards contender.

That's just three of many movies to come this year – which, as usual, will no doubt vary wildly in quality. Still, it's nice to have new movies to look forward to.