BlackBerry Storm to be released on 7 Nov

We've received word that the BlackBerry Storm will be available for pre-order at Phones4U from 4 November, meaning you can be among the first in the country to get your hands on the device.

And even better than that, the handset will be released on 7 November, meaning you better register your interest mighty soon, according to Pocket-lint.

F1 world champ

There are also rumours of a high-profile public launch on Friday too, with Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton in attendance, so we expect bigger queues than those seen at the launch of the T-Mobile G1.

Exclusively on Vodafone, this is the first full touchscreen device from the Canadian company, featuring a new type of touch tech to help make it feel more like a 'real' keypad.