Verizon and Google developing tablet PC

Google working with mobile operator Verizon to introduce a new tablet PC to take on Apple's iPad

US mobile operator Verizon is working with Google to develop a tablet PC to take on the Apple iPad.

The latest Google tablet PC news comes from reports on Bloomberg and in the Wall Street Journal.

Google tablet PC imminent

Verizon's CEO Lowell McAdam told the WSJ: "What do we think the next big wave of opportunities are? We're We're working on tablets together, for example.

"We're looking at all the things Google has in its archives that we could put on a tablet to make it a great experience."

Verizon spokesman Marquett Smith then told Bloomberg that "the tablet will run on Google's Android operating system."

The Verizon man said that further details on the new Google tablet were imminent.

Via Bloomberg and Wall Street Journals