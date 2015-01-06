Toshiba's latest tablets take pen to touchscreen

Toshiba has introduced a trio of new devices at CES 2015, including two Toshiba Encore 2 Write tablets and the Portégé Z20t Ultrabook hybrid.

The Encore 2 Write is available in two sizes, 10.1 and 8 inches, and comes with Toshiba's TruPen with Wacom Feel stylus technology.

The company is also touting the tablets' exclusive TruNote, TruCapture and TruRecorder apps, for note-taking, text-capturing and audio-recording, respectively.

The new tablets sport an Intel Atom processor, 11-hour battery life, 8-megapixel rear camera and HD front webcam, and microUSB 2.0, microSD support up to 128GB and microHDMI, and start at 64GB of storage and 2GB of memory.

They run Windows 8.1 and include a year's Office 365 Personal subscription, and they'll be available January 11 in select retailers and online for $400 (about £260, AU$500) for the 10.1-inch and $350 (about £230, AU$430) for the 8-inch.

A worthy Portégé

The Portégé Z20t is a 2-in-1 Ultrabook and tablet with a detachable keyboard and a 12.5-inch 1080p touchscreen, plus a Wacom digitizer pen.

It packs an Intel Core M processor, up to 8GB of memory, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of solid state storage, microHDMI, microUSB and microSD in tablet mode plus RGB, HDMI, Ethernet, and two USB 3.0 ports in laptop mode, and 9.1-hour tablet battery life or 17.5 hours with the keyboard dock attached.

The Toshiba Portégé Z20t Ultrabook hybrid will launch through Corporate Direct, select Toshiba Preferred Partner Program resellers, business-focused e-tailers, and ToshibaDirect.com this month.