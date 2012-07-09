Samsung Windows RT tablet could arrive in October

Samsung looking to take the Surface on

Samsung is apparently prepping its own Windows RT tablet ready for a launch alongside the official release of the operating system in October.

Windows RT is a version of Microsoft's new Windows 8 software, designed specifically to run on devices using ARM-based processors.

According to a report from Bloomberg, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed the Samsung Windows RT tablet, which will sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor,

Surface challenge

Microsoft has already unveiled its two flagship Windows 8 Surface tablets, one running Windows RT and the other Windows 8 Pro, but a host of third party manufacturers are expected to join in on the Windows 8 tablet market once it launches later this year.

Samsung has already established itself in the Android tablet market, with a whole host of devices including the Galaxy Tab 10.1, Galaxy Tab 8.9 and Galaxy Tab 2 7.0.

Windows 8 tablets will be new territory for Samsung, as it will be for all manufacturers, and they will need to work hard in order to get their tablets noticed over Microsoft's Surface offerings.

From Bloomberg