Next-gen Sony tablet outed in benchmark test

Sony is hard at work creating more products for 2012 if a benchmark test is to be believed, with the Sony V150 tablet outed in a test.

We've already seen Sony launch a range of new mobile devices, the Xperia S, Xperia U and Xperia P, this year and it looks like it is on track to launch a successor to its tablet models, the Tablet S and Tablet P.

The device has appeared on benchmarking site NenaMark under the codename V150 and features a 1.4GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 processor, an HD 1280x752 display and Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich.

Impressive score beats Tablet S

The Sony V150 manages to produce a score of 59.70 which trumps the result of the Tablet S which got a respectable 42.89 in the NenaMark test.

This could well be an early indication that Sony is prepping a tablet competitor to the new iPad and quad-core Asus Transformer Prime, as it looks to become a key player in the tablet market.

Sony certainly ruffled a few feathers with its first two tablets with unusual designs, so we have high hopes for the next wave of devices from the firm as we expect it to offer up more innovation and different user experiences.

From NenaMark via TalkAndroid