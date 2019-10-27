Luigi's Mansion 3: release date, news, and features

It’s been six long years since Nintendo last released a game in the Luigi’s Mansion series, and with fans beginning to give up hope of another, the announcement that a sequel will hit Nintendo Switch in 2019 is very welcome news indeed.

Announced with a trailer during a Nintendo Direct on September 13, 2018 the tentatively named Luigi’s Mansion 3, is set to be released on Switch this Halloween - very spooky indeed.

During Nintendo Direct at E3 2019, we got a bunch of new details about what we can expect from the next game in the spooky series. Here's everything we know so far about Luigi's Mansion 3.

[Update: Some footage of the multiplayer ScreamPark mode has been revealed! Check it out for yourself below.]

What is it? The third entry in Nintendo's spooky series

When can I play it? October 31st, 2019

What can I play it on? Nintendo Switch

Luigi's Mansion 3 will launch for Nintendo Switch on October 31st, 2019 (AKA Halloween!). It's a very fitting release date for such a spooky title.

When Luigi’s friends go missing on vacation, it’s up to our reluctant hero to save them from the ghosts in the Last Resort hotel! Join forces with Gooigi, slam ghosts, & prepare for a spooky treat when #LuigisMansion3 arrives to #NintendoSwitch on 10/31!https://t.co/3fg4O2t6PB pic.twitter.com/iNM9BKNKg5July 17, 2019

Luigi’s Mansion 3 trailers

A lengthy new Overview Trailer has been released for Luigi's Mansion 3 and it's chock full of new gameplay footage and a look at some new boss fights. The trailer commentary is in Japanese but if you're not a fluent speaker, what you're seeing will pretty much speak for itself.

Gamescom 2019 brought us our longest look at Luigi's Mansion 3 yet. 30 whole minutes of gameplay showing both single-player and co-op in a brand new garden-themed level. Watch it for yourself below.

Nintendo dropped a more in-depth gameplay trailer for Luigi's Mansion 3 during E3 2019. Check it out below:

Although the first trailer doesn’t give away much, it does give us a sneak peek at the high quality graphics and gameplay. Check it out below:

Luigi's Mansion 3 news and rumors

ScreamPark mode

It's not long now until Luigi's Mansion 3 launches and Nintendo has released footage of one of the game's upcoming multiplayer modes: ScreamPark.

This competitive multiplayer mode will see players divide into teams and play across three Mario Party-style 2v2 mini games titled Ghost Hunt, Cannon Barrage and Coin Floating. You can see the game in action in the 12 minutes of gameplay released by Nintendo below.

Post-launch DLC and expanded multiplayer content

Nintendo quietly updated the official website for Luigi's Mansion 3 to reveal that after its Halloween launch, “Paid DLC will come to Luigi's Mansion 3 in the future, adding new content to the ScareScraper and ScreamPark multiplayer modes.” Scarescraper is a co-op multiplayer mode while ScreamPark is a competitive multiplayer so while we can't be certain of which forms the content will take in the paid DLC, nor how much it will cost, we can surmise that it'll be at least as diverse as the two modes.

Puzzles

There are plenty of puzzles in the haunted hotel to keep you occupied (as well as a few hidden secrets). It'll take a combination of Luigi's Poltergust, plungers and Gooigi to solve them.

Gamescom 2019

We got a short amount of time with Luigi's Mansion 3 at Gamescom. Check out our hands on: Luigi's Mansion 3 review. If you want a further in-depth look at the game, don't forget to check out the brand new 30 minutes of footage released during Gamescom above. It gives a look at single-player and co-op in a brand new level of the game.

Releasing this Halloween

Nintendo has confirmed Luigi's Mansion 3 will launch on October 31st, 2019 (AKA Halloween).

ScareScaper mode

This co-op and competitive mode sees you clearing rooms, taking on ghosts and completing challenges to collect coins. Can be played online or couch co-op.

Lots of rooms in the hotel

Including a greenhouse, film studio, and theatre stage.

Gooigi

Luigi can now summon a flubber-like version of himself that can slip through bars and walk over spikes. Even better, a friend can control Gooigi and you can co-op.

New functions

Including Slam (which slams ghosts on the ground), Suction Shot (which attaches the plunger to an item before pulling it away, destorying it), and Burst (an air pressure group attack).

Story

Luigi's Mansion 3 sees Luig being invited to stay in a hotel alongside his friends Mario, Peach and co. But unfortunately the hotel isn't quite what it seems and things take a dark turn when he arrives. There are some ghost guests who refuse to check out and they're not exactly friendly.

Poltergust G-00

Luigi's got a brand new vacuum, in the form of the Poltergust G-00. This new super sucker can fire plungers, use jet propulsion to increase jumping, and use the Strobulb.