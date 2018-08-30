Logitech’s upgraded G502 Hero Gaming Mouse boasts super-accurate tracking

Logitech wants to better its popular G502 Gaming Mouse, and has just revealed an upgraded version of the peripheral.

The new spin is known as the G502 Hero Gaming Mouse, and it keeps the same basic design and shape as its predecessor, but Logitech has considerably beefed up the hardware guts of this rodent.

The most important introduction is a Hero (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16,000 DPI sensor with a new lens and updated tracking algorithm, meaning that your aiming should be smoother than ever, and hopefully more accurate too. Indeed, the firm boasts that it’s the most accurate sensor in any mouse on the market today.

Custom capers

The new G502 also has 11 programmable buttons (which can be loaded up with macros or commands via Logitech’s software), and a new mechanical switch which is rated for durability to 50 million clicks. Furthermore, the mouse sports RGB lighting that can be customized with some 16.8 million colors, as is the trend with gaming peripherals these days.

Whatever custom settings you concoct can be kept in the mouse’s on-board memory, too, with the ability to store up to five different profiles to choose between, wherever you happen to be gaming with the G502.

Throw in a braided cord, and an adjustable weight system which allows you to add up to five 3.6g weights to alter the feel and balance of the peripheral to your exact tastes, and you’ve got what sounds like a well-rounded gaming mouse.

The Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse will be available in black and on shelves in October, with the price pitched at £79.99 (around $105, AU$145).