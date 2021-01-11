LG TV 2021: every OLED, MiniLED, and NanoCell TV coming this year

What can we expect from the LG TV 2021 line-up? Now that CES 2021 is underway, we have a good idea of what to expect from LG Electronics in the coming months, from expanded TV panel sizes to the introduction of MiniLED in all-new 'QNED' TV range.

LG certainly ended 2020 in a strong position, with the runaway success of its popular LG CX OLED, and the TV maker is clearly taking pains to stress that it's tackling any remaining areas for improvement.

For one, the step-down B Series OLED is seemingly being scrapped in favor of an entry-level A Series, which will still feature an a7 processing chip but will likely feature other cost-saving measures – especially since LG hasn't entirely ruled out an end-of-year release for a B Series model.

There are more 8K TVs, with the Nano9Z and Nano9X NanoCell LCD televisions, along with a host of 4K models we go into detail on below.

Not to mention a big swell of support for gaming functionality, with four HDMI 2.1 ports for each new OLED set, as well as VRR (variable refresh rate) and game streaming services Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now landing on new LG TVs too.

Read on for the full lowdown on what's coming this year, the new technologies LG is making use of, and the 2020 LG TVs that need to be improved upon.

What is OLED? The TV panel tech explained

OLED 2021 TVs

LG 2021 OLED TVs

LG G1 4K OLED (55, 65, 77-inch): The Gallery Series OLED has a successor, with a slimmed-down form factor and an ‘OLED evo’ upgrade to the picture’s brightness that even the LG CX won’t be benefitting from. It’s set to be brighter than last year’s GX too, and come with the option of a paired Gallery Stand for those not wanting to drill this stunner into a wall. Featuring 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Atmos too.

LG C1 4K OLED (48, 55, 65, 77, 83-inch): The successor to last year’s popular CX OLED is the C1, with a new 83-inch size, an a9 Gen 4 AI processor, and support for Dolby Vision / Atmos. You’ll get the most sizing options with the C Series, going as small as 48 inches and including a new 83-inch size.

LG A1 4K OLED (48, 55, 65, 77-inch): This new entry-level OLED features the a7 Gen 4 AI processor, supports Dolby Vision and Atmos, and packs in 20W of audio, but doesn’t support HDMI 2.1 in its three HDMI inputs (unlike last year’s LG BX OLED). We’ll no doubt hear more soon, but for now know that this will be the cheapest LG OLED you’re getting this year.

QNED 2021 TVs

LG 2021 QNED TVs

LG Nano9Z QNED 8K TV (65, 75, 86-inch): The Nano9Z is this year’s highest-spec ‘QNED’ television, meaning it makes use of a MiniLED backlight to improve brightness control and contrast over standard LCD-LED displays. It’s an 8K TV too, and packs a 120Hz panel with Full Array Local Dimming, as well as supporting hands-free voice commands.

LG Nano9X QNED 8K TV (65, 75-inch): The Nano9X cleaves close to the Nano9Z, as a QNED / MiniLED 8K TV, but makes do with a 60Hz panel rather than 120Hz. It uses an 8K iteration of the a9 Gen 4 AI Processor too.

LG Nano9C QNED 4K TV (65, 75, 86-inch): This QNED television packs in 4K resolution, a 120Hz panel, and Full Array Local Dimming through its MiniLED backlight. It uses the a7 Gen 4 AI processor rather than the a9 though.

LG Nano9A QNED 4K TV (65, 75-inch): This step-down QNED model is also 4K, and matches the Nano9C for specs aside from its 60Hz panel.

NanoCell 2021 TVs

LG 2021 NanoCell TVs

LG Nano90 4K NanoCell (55, 65, 75, 86-inch): We’re no longer in MiniLED / QNED territory, with these 2021 iterations on last year’s NanoCell LCD TVs. The Nano90 is a 4K set featuring Nano Color, a 120Hz panel, It’s compatible with the Gallery Stand, too.

LG Nano80 4K NanoCell (50, 55, 65, 75-inch): This step-down 4K NanoCell model drops the motion rate from 120Hz to 60Hz, with an exception for its 86-inch size (which still features 120Hz). You’re making do with a quard-core processor rather than the a7 Gen 4 AI, and you won’t get Dolby Vision either. The backlight uses local dimming rather than Full Array too. It is, however, Gallery Stand compatible, unlike the other NanoCell 2021 TVs.

LG Nano75 4K NanoCell (43, 50, 55, 65-inch): Almost the same as above, but without local dimming or compatibility with the Gallery Stand.

UHD LCD TVs

LG 2021 UHD TVs

LG UP80 (43, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 82, 86-inch): Don’t need the fancy stuff? This 4K UHD television packs a 60Hz panel for most sizes, with a 120Hz panel for its largest 82-inch / 86-inch iterations. Also with a quad-core processor, ThinQ AI and Magic Remote, and a slim ‘unibody’ form factor that’s compatible with the Gallery Stand.

LG UP70 (43, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75-inch): Similar to above, but every size is 60Hz, and you won’t get the Magic Remote thrown in. There’s no ‘unibody’ design or Gallery Stand compatibility either, but it is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

New LG TV 2021 technology

LG TV 2021 technology: what's new?

So, what’s new with LG TVs in 2021? We’re getting a new round of processors, as ever, with the a9 getting a Gen 4 AI iteration, as well as a step-down a7 Gen 3 model for the new A Series. (The A Series will cleave close to the B Series of previous years, for those wondering.)

It’s that ‘AI’ part of the new a9 chip that piques our interest, though. LG claims its new chip will use deep learning to better analyze discrete objects onscreen, meaning people, backgrounds, and sections of text are all properly distinguished from each other.

The biggest change this year is probably the introduction of MiniLED, an LCD TV technology also used by TCL. LG’s MiniLED screens aren’t replacing its OLED TVs, but it could give new life to the company’s LCD displays, which tend to feel a bit underwhelming next to their impressive OLED siblings.

What is MiniLED? This panel technology makes use of millions of tiny LEDs (30 million in LG’s first MiniLED set), and is what LG calls “the ultimate evolution of LCD TVs”. LG’s MiniLED sets will be branded as ‘QNED’ (quantum nano-emitting diode), which does feel eerily similar to Samsung’s QLED sets. The underlying technology is very different, though, given the MiniLED backlight, which should vastly outperform the brightness and contrast of traditional LED TVs.

OLED, QNED, or NanoCell? LG has quite a few TV technologies in play this year. Here's what you need to know. OLED uses organic light-emitting diodes in each pixel to create virtually unlimited contrast (a pure white pixel next to a totally black pixel next to it, for example) but is limited by its peak brightness. Nano Cell uses an LED-LCD screen with quantum dot-like technology to enhance color saturation, reach higher peak brightness and offer wider viewing angles than traditional LED-LCD. QNED is a new TV technology for 2021, with the acronym standing for quantum nano-emitting diodes (yup). It makes use of a MiniLED backlight with 30 million tiny LEDs, almost 2,500 dimming zones for exceptional brightness control and contrast (for an LCD screen, at least).

LG says its new backlight “comprises up to almost 30,000 tiny LEDs that produce incredible peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming zones.”

We have to discuss the new TV sizes, of course. LG Display, which supplies LG Electronics with OLED panels, is introducing a new 83-inch OLED panel size, as well as a 42-inch size for those after something smaller. It’s likely we’ll see both sizes for flagship sets like the C Series and G Series, if not the A Series too – though given last year’s new-for-2020 48-inch size only came to the LG CX, it might not be as widespread as we hope.

LG’s webOS smart TV platform has changed sizeably, with the usual horizontal icon bar now becoming a screen-filling interface, packed with recommended titles based on your viewing history.

The LG Magic Remote has undergone something of an overhaul, too, with a new ergonomic shape as well as the introduction of NFC Magic Tap technology to enable fast screen mirroring from a smartphone. It will feature dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and LG Channels – as well as ThinQ, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa smart assistants.

Gaming is a big concern this year – understandably, given the recent launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. And LG’s 2021 TVs are set to feature VRR (variable refresh rate), Nvidia G-Sync for reduced screen tearing from connected PCs, and four HDMI 2.1 ports (for the OLEDs, at least). There’s also

We’ll even see support for Google Stadia and the Nvidia GeForce Now streaming services land in the second half of 2021, in a major boost to both platforms.

LG’s AI Sound Pro feature will also upmix audio to 5.1.2 channel sound, for a surround sound-esque effect, though we don’t expect it will ever quite feel like the real thing.

For UK viewers, Freeview Play support is still absent after 2020’s lapse on LG TVs, but we’re told LG is working on amending this.

2020

LG OLED 2020 TVs: what's left over from last year?

LG BX Series OLED

Model Numbers: LG 55OLEDBX, 65OLEDBX

The most affordable LG OLED is the one that, unfortunately, comes out the latest – though it finally launched in early September. The LG BX OLED is available in two sizes so far (55- and 65-inch), with a 77-inch model likely coming down the line.

As the cheapest member of the OLED family, the BX will use the slightly less powerful a7 Gen 3 Processor instead of the a9, which means it doesn’t benefit from AI upscaling, a pretty essential feature if you’re thinking about buying at a larger size.

However, last year's B9 didn't suffer much in the picture department, and the BX is likely to be a smart buy this year too – especially since it's retailing at just $1,399 / £1,299 / AU$2,795 for a 55-inch size, significantly less than its B9 predecessor did at launch. The larger 65-inch model costs $2,099 / £1,999 / AU$3,795.

You can expect our review in the coming weeks – until then, hold tight!

LG CX Series OLED

Model Numbers: LG 48OLEDCX, 55OLEDCX, 65OLEDCX, 77OLEDCX

One step above the entry-level BX series is the 2020 CX OLED, a successor to last year’s award-winning LG C9 OLED, and the first TV in the OLED lineup to use the alpha 9 Gen 3 Processor. As we mentioned earlier this is the first time LG is offering a 48-inch version of the TV, so if you’ve wanted a slightly smaller OLED for your bedroom, the new CX OLED is one to forward to. It sits on a unibody stand or can be wall-mounted.

Prices start at $1,799 / £1,799 (around AU$2,500) for the 55-inch model, with a 65-inch model costing $2,499 / £2,799. There's a bigger 77-inch version (price TBA) and more compact 48-inch model (£1,499 / probably $1,499) too.

Read our full LG CX OLED review

LG GX ‘Gallery’ Series OLED

Model Numbers: LG 55OLEDGX, LG 65OLEDGX, LG 77OLEDGX

So, slight change in the lineup this year – there’s no E Series OLED in 2020. Instead what we get is the new GX ‘Gallery’ Series OLED that mounts on the wall and has ports located right on the back. It’s a similar design to the W-Series ‘Wallpaper’ design you might have seen in past years, but by integrating the ports right into the TV instead of an attached soundbar, you’re able to hook the TV up to whichever sound system you’d like. It’s also worth noting that this is the first TV in the range to support ATSC 3.0.

Prices start at $2,699 / £2,299 (around AU$4,500) for the 55-inch model, with a 65-inch (April) and 77-inch (May) model available too.

Read our hands-on LG GX OLED review

LG WX ‘Wallpaper’ Series OLED

Model Number: LG 65OLEDWX

That said, you’ll still see a single new model of the LG WX ‘Wallpaper’ Series in 2020, available in a 65-inch screen size for £4,499 (around $5,600 / AU$9,200) from April.

Like years prior, it will still use an attached Dolby Atmos soundbar as a hub for inputs and outputs and need to be mounted. If you want something bigger than 65-inches, LG says that the 77-inch version of the W9 OLED will be available this year as well. It also supports ATSC 3.0.

Read our comparison piece: LG GX vs LG WX OLED: which should you choose?

LG Signature ZX 8K OLED

Model Number: LG 77OLEDZX, LG 88OLEDZX

The penultimate OLED this year is the LG Signature ZX - LG’s only 8K OLED TV. Because it’s 8K, it uses the higher-end Alpha 9 Gen. 3 8K AI chip with deep learning to offer better upscaling to fill all those pixels and hands-free voice control thanks to a built-in microphone that responds to ‘Hi LG’. It was easily one of the best TVs we saw at CES 2020 this year, and we can’t wait to try it out in our own home later this year.

Prices start at £24,999 (around $30,100 / AU$51,000) for the 77-inch model, though the 88-inch model is launching first for £39,999 (around $50,000 / AU$82,000) in May.

LG Signature RX 'Rollable' OLED

Model Number: LG 65OLEDRX

OK, so the Rollable OLED TV missed its debut in 2019 but LG has said repeatedly that this will be the year that you’ll be able to buy the Rollable OLED with the new Alpha A9 Processor in it. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that it only comes in a single screen size – 65-inch – that could cost upwards of $60,000 (around £48,000 / AU$99,000). It also won’t be ATSC 3.0-ready, which could be a real disadvantage once stations start broadcasting in 4K HDR. Still, if you’re absolutely loaded and want the coolest TV in town, the Rollable OLED fits the bill.

Read our hands on LG RX Rollable OLED review

LG NanoCell 2020 TVs

LG Nano85 Series

Available screen sizes: 49-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches

Dropping down from OLED TVs to Nano Cell LED-LCDs, the first entry in the lineup is the LG Nano85. This series will use the Alpha A7 Gen. 3 Processor and have a native 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also capable of displaying Dolby Vision content as well as passing on Dolby Atmos signal to a compatible sound system.

That’s something all the OLED TVs can do, so it’s nice to see it in the more affordable entry-level Nano Cell series. The only downside to this model is that it uses edge-lit LEDs instead of a full array panel which will definitely take a toll on contrast, but again, you get what you pay for.

LG Nano90 Series

Available screen sizes: 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches and 86-inches

The LG Nano90 is one step up from the LG Nano85 and the big change is that it uses a full-array panel for better contrast and comes in a larger, 86-inch screen size. Otherwise it has all the same specs and features as the LG Nano85.

UK pricing starts at £1,299 (around $1,600 / AU$2,700) for the 55-inch model, available from late April.

Don't miss our LG Nano90 review

LG Nano97 Series

Available screen sizes: 65-inches and 75-inches

Going up one more step is the LG Nano97. It’s the first 8K TV in the Nano Cell lineup and uses the Alpha A9 Gen. 3 8K AI Processor. Unlike the lower-end Nano Cell TVs, the Nano97 will also incorporate the built-in microphone and responds to ‘Hi LG’.

LG Nano99 Series

Available screen sizes: 65-inches and 75-inches

The highest-end Nano Cell TV is the LG Nano99 - another 8K LED-LCD screen and the best one in LG’s 2020 lineup. It only comes in two sizes, but both use LG’s Full Array Dimming Pro technology to give even better black levels and contrast. We’ll have to test it to see how much of a difference it makes, but if you’re afraid of burn-in and really want an 8K LED-LCD, this is probably the model to pick.

The 75-inch model launches first in late April, for £5,499 (around $6,800 / AU$11,300), with a cheaper 65-inch model coming in June.

LG UHD 2020 TVs

LG UN6900/UN6970 (US)

Available screen sizes: TBD

The cheapest TV you’ll be able to buy from LG in 2020 is the UN6900/UN6970 - at least in the US. The UK and Australia will get their own budget UHD TVs with most of the same specs, but there’s likely to be some regional variation as well. In the US, expect these TVs to use Active HDR, the basic version of WebOS and a Quad-Core processor. Unfortunately they only have a native refresh rate of 60Hz and use a basic IPS panel.

LG UN7300/UN7370 (US)

Available screen sizes: TBD

It’s not a massive step up from the UN6900 but the UN7300 will add smart assistants (Google, Alexa and Siri through AirPlay 2) as well as Sports Alert through WebOS. Unfortunately there's no Dolby Vision support at this level and the panel runs at a native 60Hz. Both those specs change with the next step up, thankfully.

LG UN8500/8570 (US)

Available screen sizes: TBD

The highest-end regular UHD TV from LG in 2020 (at least for US customers) is the UN8500 that adds Dolby Vision IQ to the TV as well as the Alpha a9 Gen. 3 Processor. The panel gets upgraded to 120Hz at this level and has some form of local dimming. It's not going to be as good as the Nano Cell TVs above it, but if your budget is very limited, these will probably offer the best bang for your buck.