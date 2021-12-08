Google Stadia finally comes to the latest LG OLED TVs

Google’s cloud gaming service, Google Stadia , is finally available to download on the latest LG TVs .

The South Korean manufacturer – whose OLED TVs rank among our pick of the best TVs money can buy in 2021 – pledged way back in January that Stadia access would come to its latest smart display hardware by the end of the year, so LG has fulfilled its promise by the skin of its teeth.

Google Stadia is now available to download from the LG Content Store on LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and above in any of the 22 countries where the service is offered. In layman’s terms, that means those with LG models from 2020 onwards are likely to be able to access the cloud gaming platform.

Google’s gaming service launched in 2019 as a way of offering players access to triple-A games without them needing to purchase expensive consoles – like the PS5 or Xbox Series X .

In its base-level state, Stadia currently offers 1080p access to over 200 games (including Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla ), which are all playable with a single compatible controller. Support is available for 4K HDR graphics, 60fps frame rates and immersive 5.1 surround sound via its Stadio Pro subscription tier.

On LG's latest and greatest OLED TVs, then, gamers can now take full advantage of the premium features Google Stadia has to offer.

A growing reputation

Google Stadia isn’t the only gaming service to come to LG TVs in recent months. After being announced at the same time earlier this year, Nvidia GeForce Now arrived on compatible LG displays in November, offering gamers another route to their favorite titles.

(Image credit: Enplex Games)

It’s a much more accessible service, too. For starters, Nvidia GeForce Now offers a free tier enabling players to stream games they already own on Steam (without Stadia's monthly subscription fee), while the paid-for Founders edition of the service ($4.99 per month in the US) supports ray tracing – something you won't get with Google’s offering.

Whichever platform you decide to go for, though, their long-awaited arrival on the latest LG displays will go some way to bolstering the brand’s reputation as a manufacturer of some of the best gaming TVs on the market in 2021.