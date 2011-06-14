Google reveals Instant Pages search

Instant Pages will return your queries with zero load times

Google has today announced a new Instant Pages search service, meaning web-pages selected from search results will no longer require time to load.

Building on the Instant Search functionality, which shows real-time web results as you type your search query, Instant Pages will now load your chosen result immediately after clicking on the page.

The service works by predicting which result a user will choose from the list and immediately starting to pre-load it as soon as the search results are calculated.

Google will use your previous search history, 200 other algorithms, as well as its usual means of ranking searches through relevance to your query.

Time-saver

Following its unveiling at the Inside Search event in Mountain View, California, Google predicted that the new feature will save between 2-5 seconds for every single search.

Instant Pages is rolling out today in Chrome Beta, with a mobile version arriving in the coming weeks.

Also during the Inside Search event, which focused heavily on new ways to speed up your search experience, Google announced that Voice and Image search will be coming to desktop browsers.