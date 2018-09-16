How to watch the 2018 Emmys: live stream the awards ceremony from anywhere

2018 Emmy Awards - where and when? The 70th Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 17. The award ceremony will begin around 5pm PT (8pm ET and 1am BST, 10am AEST Tuesday morning) with coverage starting a half hour beforehand and the show will run for three hours.

While previous Emmys have aired on Sunday evening, this year the Television Academy decided to hold the awards on a Monday to attract more viewers and avoid airing during the same time slot as Sunday Night Football - that means you can live stream the Emmys without interruption

The 70th annual show will be filled with appearances from the top stars of today’s biggest TV shows. Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che, who star in the show’s Weekend Update segment, will co-host the 2018 Emmy Awards and this year’s presenters include Alec Baldwin, Michael Douglas, Tina Fey, Kit Harrington, Constance Wu and others.

HBO’s Game of Thrones has the most nominations of any series with 22 awards up for grabs. Saturday Night Live and Westworld are close behind with 21 nominations each and Donald Glover’s Atlanta is the most-nominated comedy series with 16.

If you’re an avid television fan or just interested in seeing how Hollywood’s biggest stars stack up, then the 2018 Emmy Awards is a show you can’t miss and we’ll show you exactly how to live stream it all from anywhere in the world. Keep reading to find out how you can see which actors and series take home the most awards at the 70th Emmy Awards.

How to watch the Emmy Awards: live stream in the USA

If you’re in the US and have a television, you can watch the 2018 Emmy Awards for free over-the-air on NBC. The network’s coverage will start at 5pm PT (8pm ET) on Monday, September 17 and the awards show is expected to run for three hours. However with the number of awards to be handed out and the winner’s acceptance speeches, the event could last even longer.

Alternatively, if you would rather stream the 2018 Emmy Awards online, you can do so on NBC’s website or on your mobile and streaming devices with the network’s free app.

How to watch the Emmy Awards: Canada live stream

Fans in Canada are in luck as CTV will show the Emmy Awards live on television. However, if you don’t have a TV, you can still watch the awards show on the network’s website though you will have to select your TV service provider and sign in with your CTV account.

Don’t have a CTV account? Don’t worry as you can still access NBC’s live stream with a VPN .

How to get an Emmys live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, the 2018 Emmy Awards will not be shown on television in the UK but this doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways to watch the event. It's looking like you can view the ceremony via several live streams online including the Emmys’ Website , Facebook page or on its Youtube channel .

Chances are though that those free feeds will be geo blocked with only viewers in North America able to watch. That's where a VPN comes in, which will let you get around the region restriction with ease.

How to watch the 2018 Emmy Awards: Australia live stream

If you live in Australia and have a cable subscription, then you can watch the 2018 Emmy Awards on Foxtel at 10am AEST on Tuesday morning. The network also offers a free trial, so you could sign up for the service just to watch the awards show.

