How to watch Great Christmas Bake Off 2019 online: free stream from the UK or abroad

It's the most wonderful time of the year - and we're not just talking about roast turkey and mulled wine - because on Christmas Day fans are going to get treated to a slice of The Great Christmas Bake Off.

Can't wait to see it? Keep reading as we tell you how to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off 2019 online.

Watch the 2019 Great Christmas Bake Off: when's it on? The Great Christmas Bake Off 2019 will air on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25) at 7.20pm on Channel 4. The Great Festive Bake Off will follow on New Year's Day at 7.40pm.

And what a Christmas treat it is indeed, this year all four judges (Noel, Sandi, Prue and Paul) will be going back into the tent for their traditional Christmas get-together.

And who will be joining them and competing for the title of Christmas Star Baker, you ask? Tom and Yan from GBBO 2017 alongside Briony and Terry from the 2018 GBBO. All four contestants will be competing in fun, festive-themed challenges. We've even heard that the iconic British rock band Status Quo, will be joining the episode to perform their smash hit Rockin All Over The World.

To make sure you don't miss out on your double helping of Sandi and the gang, follow our guide to watch the Great British Bake Off online.

Watch The Great Christmas Bake Off for free in the UK:

This will be airing on Wednesday, December 25 at 7.20pm on Channel 4. But don't worry if you won't be able to watch it at that time, you can always catch it on catch-up on Channel 4 or the All4 app (which is available on most devices and games consoles).

How to watch Great Christmas Bake Off online anywhere in the world:

For those outside of the UK that still want to follow all the Christmas Bake Off action, the best bet is a VPN service. This means those travelling, on holiday or just want a piece of that quintessential British cake can still watch the show live via an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, so all the Bake Off brilliance is yours for the watching via TVPlayer.com.

And even if you're not that IT savvy, don't worry. getting a VPN is (yes) a piece of cake! We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream the Christmas Bake Off for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Android and iPhones), is secure, fast and easy to use. To download ExpressVPN, just head to its website here. If you just want to give it a try, then there's a 30-day money back guarantee. But going for a whole year gets you 49% off and 3 extra months FREE.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.