Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is coming to Xbox with One X enhancements

After a ratings board leak which suggested Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice would be coming to Xbox One, developer Ninja Theory has now confirmed that to be the case.

First released in August 2017, Hellblade was only available on PS4 and PC but from April 11, it’ll also be available on Xbox One.

It’s been confirmed that the title will be enhanced for Xbox One X, with a choice of three performance modes. An enhanced visuals mode will, as you’d expect, offer improved visual quality alongside some other effects which haven’t been specified; high resolution will offer 4K resolution with dynamic scaling and high framerate will push the game to hit a solid 60 frames per second.

For extra visual enhancement, HDR is supported as standard on both Xbox One and Xbox One X. Given the game’s dramatic settings, the more intense color palette offered by HDR is likely to be very striking and atmospheric.

Extra enhancements

When it comes to Xbox, Hellblade will cost £25/€30/$30. However,if you’re planning to purchase it no matter what, it could be worth pre-ordering it in the next week as you'll get a 10% discount for doing so.

For those who haven’t heard of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, it made quite a stir when it was released last year. Hailed as a groundbreaking ‘triple indie’ by its developer Ninja Theory, it was an independent title which offered Triple A visuals and gameplay.

By self-publishing the game, Ninja Theory had the freedom to create the game they wanted and it was certainly something which stood out from other releases. The game’s lead character, Senua, is a celtic warrior who descends into the Norse underworld in order to try and find her vanquished lover.

Aside from the story behind its development, something that really makes Hellblade stand out is that its protagonist suffers from psychosis, the symptoms of which are presented to the player through fascinating audio and visual experiments. This makes for a unique and bold game which still stands in TechRadar’s picks of the best PS4 games you can play right now.

Ninja Theory’s risk-taking paid off, with the game selling half a million copies in around three months, making it a commercial and critical success. By coming to Xbox, the game now has the chance to reach the wider audience it deserves.

TechRadar had the chance to visit Ninja Theory studios before the game's release last year to explore the fascinating motion capture technology behind the game.