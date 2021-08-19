Grab this Ninja personal blender for its (almost) lowest price

The best blenders let you pulverise fruit and vegetables into refreshing smoothies in seconds, so whether it’s fibrous fruits such as pineapple or leafy greens like spinach, you can get your five-a-day in one quick hit. However they can be a costly purchase, so a good blender deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 23% off the price of the Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ , reducing it to £69 from £89.99 – a saving that’s almost as good as those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Ninja blender deals in your region.)

Today’s best Ninja blender in the UK

Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ BN495UK: £89.99 £69.00 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £20 off the cost of this personal blender, which comes with two 700ml on-the-go cups and is perfect for making smoothies. This isn’t the best price we’ve seen for this smoothie maker– it’s dropped as low as £67.49 before, but this is still good value, and we don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap up this blender deal now. View Deal

The Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ BN495UK is a compact blender designed to blitz fruit and vegetables into a smoothie, which can be taken on-the-go, without you having to decant the drink first. Simply remove the blade assembly and attach one of the to-go lids with a sipping spout.

Also known as a smoothie maker, the Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ BN495UK has a 1,000W motor. In our tests, we found the blender was able to blend fresh produce into a smooth drink with no grittiness.

It was also able to uniformly chop nuts and ice too. Our decibel meter registered 99dB when blending a berry smoothie as part of our review, making the Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ BN495UK one of the loudest blending appliances we’ve tested; however, as you’ll only hear the sound for short bursts at a time, we think this level is acceptable.

