The Nintendo NX may have entered production at last

It's been a long, long wait for the Nintendo NX to arrive, with March 2017 still the official launch month. New reports from Asia this weekend suggest manufacturer Foxconn is now carrying out test manufacturing runs for the console.

According to DigiTimes' sources, up to 10 million units are being readied for next years launch, and the Sony PS4 Pro is starting to roll off the production lines too.

Of course this little nugget of a rumour doesn't give us any more idea of what the Nintendo gaming machine is actually going to look like. The company behind is is staying tight-lipped about what's in store, but it won't want to repeat the mistakes of the Wii U.

Guessing game

The best guess so far is that this is some kind of console and handheld hybrid - Nintendo won't be taking on Sony and Microsoft directly but giving gamers something different as another option, an approach that worked well for the Nintendo Wii.

According to Ubisoft's CEO, Yves Guillemot, the upcoming console is "a fantastic machine" and one that takes a "new approach" to gaming. There have also been whispers that whatever the device is will see a return for game cartridges.

Even with a March 2017 launch now pencilled in, we're hopeful that Nintendo might decide to announce something earlier than that to whet our appetite - and if production has now started, it'll have something physical to show on stage.

The Nintendo NX and a brief history of portable gaming:

Via BGR