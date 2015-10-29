How GTA Online is getting into the Halloween spirit

In celebration of All Hallows Eve, Rockstar Games has released the Halloween Surprise update for Grand Theft Auto Online.

The update and seasonal event adds a slew of goodies for players to collect as they revel in the macabre and open world of Los Santos, from monster-themed masks to a ready-to-drive hearse.

Halloween Surprise not only tightens up the open-world multiplayer component for Rockstar's best selling Grand Theft Auto V, but also acts as a seasonal event where players can compete in special events. While the chance to earn special items like Halloween-themed masks, face paint, and cars ends on November 16, players will get to keep anything they earn after the event concludes.

In addition to cosmetic content, Halloween Surprise adds a new game mode worthy of the likes of Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees. Adversary mode is a slasher-inspired game of hide-and-seek not completely unlike Rockstar's past game Manhunt, in which players armed only with flashlights must evade a shotgun-wielding opponent for a set amount of time.

How can I get it?

The Halloween Surprise update is available to download for PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of GTA V, leaving out older-generation versions on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. The event joins a long list of regular, free updates that Rockstar has added since the mode launched in 2013.

Rockstar also announced that more details tying into the seasonal event will drop tomorrow, along with a livestream with the developer's broadcast team at 5pm ET.