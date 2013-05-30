Razer cuts the fat with slicey Blade Pro running Haswell

Razer's line of gaming notebooks got a breath of fresh air today thanks to a refreshed Blade Pro.

The notebook is 0.88-inches thin and weighs about 6 pounds, and the Blade also runs Intel's upcoming 4th gen Intel Core processor, a.k.a Haswell.

We're also looking at Nvidia's GeForce GTX 765M GPU plus a solid state storage that boots up to four-times faster than a traditional 5400-RPM notebook hard drive, plus a 17-inch screen at 1920 x 1080p at Full HD.

As for battery, Razer has boosted the Pro's power to a 74 watt hour battery - an almost 25 percent increase in capacity over the 61 watt found in the earlier iteration.

Pro days

CEO Min-Liang Tan talked up the Pro's capability as both a gaming and regular use laptop, and to piggy-back off the everyday theme, Tan introduced a new suite of apps to fit into the company's Switchblade user interface.

Adobe Premier, Photoshop and Autodesk for Maya apps are destined for the notebook.

"This is extreme performance in an ultra-portable form factor," Tan said. "This is the first gaming laptop ready for work and play."

Pricing starts at $2,299 (around UK£1,1510, AU$2,377) and pre-orders open at 12 a.m. June 3 in the U.S. and Canada. Shipping time, CEO Min-Liang Tan said, is expected to be two weeks.