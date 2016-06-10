There really is a PS4 Neo but it won't be at E3

Rumours have been swirling for some time that Sony is planning an incremental upgrade for its PS4 console - not a full-on PS5 release but a specs bump that would be able to power the sort of frame rates and resolutions needed for virtual reality.

Well, now it's official. Sony exec Andrew House told the Financial Times that a more powerful PlayStation 4 Neo is on the way. It won't be here by E3 (next week) but when it does arrive you can look forward to glorious 4K gaming.

House didn't give too much else away, but did confirm that the PS4 Neo and the PS4 would both be sold together until the PlayStation 5 arrives. He also said that "all or a very large majority" of existing PS4 games would run on the new box, which makes sense.

Details schmetails

We've got no pricing or release date details yet, but you can bet your bottom dollar that it's going to be more expensive than the current PS4. All the money you make on your bet can then be put towards this pricier, premium console.

As Engadget points out, Sony is probably trying to get ahead of the many Microsoft announcements we're expecting at E3 next week. We think a VR-ready version of the Xbox One might be imminent, so this is Sony getting in first.

If you want to feast your eyes on some rumored specs for the new console, head to our round-up of everything we think we know about the PS4.5 so far. Will as many people buy PlayStation VR if they need a whole new console to go with it? We should find out later on this year.

Remind yourself of what we think of the PlayStation 4

Speaking of VR, check out Huawei's mobile VR effort: