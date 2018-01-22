Project X, a 400-player battle royale, to be shown at PC Gamer Weekender 2018

Are the 100-player battle royale showdowns seen in the likes of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) or Fortnite not a grand enough conflict for you? Want more – want bigger? Well, a new game which is going to be featured at the upcoming PC Gamer Weekender 2018 next month boasts a 400-player battle royale mode.

Project X (currently the title’s codename) is set to debut at our sister site’s Weekender extravaganza on Saturday, February 17, with the developer Automaton showing off the first in-game footage, as well as spilling further details on the title.

It’s actually a 1000-player massively multiplayer online game in the form of a tactical shooter, set on a near-future island where the players are trying to overthrow the incumbent regime – an overarching narrative is promised which the players can affect with their actions (and which factions they ally with).

The 400-player battle royale will effectively be the game’s PVP (player versus player) arena mode. There’s not much detail on exactly how it will work at this point, but the developer has previously said that with the maximum of 400 players, the arena will be team-based with parties of four competing against each other. With solo players, it’ll be a 100-player battle just as with PUBG.

Tactical touches

Still, despite concerns about the potential for greater lag to be a problem, the prospect of a massive battle which involves 400 players, whether in teams or not, is an intriguing one, particularly seeing as Project X has some pretty nifty sounding touches courtesy of the SpatialOS technology it employs.

The latter allows for a much deeper level of simulation in this tactical shooter, and persistent elements like your character leaving tracks in the mud or foliage, or perhaps disturbing roaming wildlife which subsequently flees, alerting other players to the presence of someone else.

It very much sounds like a greater emphasis is being placed on thoughtfulness and stealth in this respect. At any rate, we’ll find out a lot more come PC Gamer’s mid-February event, which you can discover further details about here.

The developer has previously said that Project X will be released at some point in 2018, although as ever with release dates, that could well slide.

Image credit and via PC Gamer