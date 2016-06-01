The Phanteks Enthoo Elite is ready for your craziest multi-system VR-ready PC build

Phanteks has unveiled a new flagship PC case named the Enthoo Elite. The full tower is so large that if can fit the most massive E-ATX motherboards and even has room for a second Mini-ITX, letting you build two full PCs in one case.

As the name might suggest, the Enthoo Elite is Phantek's most premium case complete with a sandblasted aluminum chassis, a tempered glass side window, and of course fully customizable RGB lighting.

On the hidden front IO there's even a dial to let you jog between colors and modes of the Elite's lighting system. On this same concealed panel, you'll find USB 3.0 ports, USB-C and even HDMI to easily setup your Virtual Reality headset.

Internally, there are even more features to gawk at including vertically oriented expansions slots, which allow you to show off your graphics cards. You can also showoff your SSDs thanks to a new set of internal brackets, but you could also switch out the whole panel for a water cooling bracket, from which you could hang a liquid cooling reservoir or an all-in-one solution.

You'll find even more room underneath the motherboard tray for one or two PSUs depending on your system build and plenty of empty trays for hard drives. Should you choose to go with a multi-system, the second Mini-ITX board falls into place above the PSU area.

Though it might sound like everything here would be built to order or customized, Phanteks is including all the spare parts and swappable panel with the case for $699. That's a kingly some but if you're looking for the ultimate case with tons of room for activities and have the budget to spend, you can't really go wrong here.