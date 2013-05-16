Google and NASA form quantum alliance

To infinity and... well, you know the rest

Google has just announced that it's teaming up with none other than NASA for a three-way launch of a new quantum supercomputer lab.

Google says that it sees quantum computing offering a lot of potential when it comes to speech recognition and web searching, so we assume these will be two of the main focuses of its involvement.

The Universities Space Research Association is the third party in the purchase of the D-Wave Two quantum computer, which will be hosted a NASA's Research Center in California.

Superpowers

The D-Wave Two has a 512 qubit (that's quantum bit) processor and will offer more-than-zippy speeds up to 11,000 faster than a standard Intel chip.

"We believe quantum computing may help solve some of the most challenging computer science problems particularly in machine learning," said a post on Google's research blog.

The lab is expected to be up and running in the third quarter of this year, so not long before Google can get going on whatever new developments it has in mind.

Via The Verge