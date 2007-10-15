Apple Store is down: new Macs, iPhone coming?

Apple's online Stores across the world are currently offline, suggesting that new product updates are on the way.

Rumours on Mac sites in recent weeks have suggested that new MacBooks, a Mac mini replacement and a revamped Apple TV may all be on the cards. So too could a 16GB version of the iPhone.

Or it could just be official confirmation of the Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard operating system launch, which is expected to take place on Friday 26 October.

We'll let you know what's new - if anything - as soon as Apple Store sites comes back up.