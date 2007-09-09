AMD: we have world's most advanced x86 chip

The world's most advanced x86 processor ever designed and manufactured, says AMD

Today in Barcelona, AMD introduced its new Quad-Core AMD Opteron processor, a high-performance server chip it boasts is the world's first native quad-core microprocessor.

Meet AMD's "best ever" processor

"Today marks one of the great milestones in microprocessor achievement as AMD again raises expectations for industry-standard computing," said Hector Ruiz, chairman and chief executive officer at AMD.

"We've worked closely with our customers and partners to design a new generation of processing solutions embodied by today's Quad-Core AMD Opteron processor - a four-way winner in performance, energy efficiency, virtualisation and investment protection. Early customer response has been extremely positive."

Tech.co.uk is reporting from AMD's event in Spain, and we'll be covering the various speeches and sessions that take place today and on Tuesday..