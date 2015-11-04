Steve Jobs talked about making an Apple car almost a decade ago

It looks like Steve Jobs may have had ideas about an Apple Car as early as 2008, with Nest founder Tony Fadell revealing the two had had a few discussions late last decade.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Fadell, who is credited for being the backbone of the creation of the iPod and was a senior executive at Apple in 2008, said he and Jobs had a few discussions about what they would build if they were to build an Apple car.

"We had a couple walks, and this was in 2008, about if we were to build a car, what would we build?" Fadell said of chatting with Jobs about a building a car. "What would a dashboard be? What would seats be? How would you fuel or power it?"

What could have been

Of course, as we know, Apple has not revealed any car plans beyond Car Play yet, with the focus instead on iPhones, iOS, Apple Watch, Apple TV, etc.

"At the end, it was always like, we're so busy, we're so constrained... it'd be great to do it, but we can't," Fadell said in the interview.

But things may be changing, with rumors of more talks taking place over the last few years also coming to light.

Then there's also the rumor that is placing the launch of a mysterious Apple Car before the end of this decade, in 2019.

Still, we have yet to hear anything from Apple itself, so we'll just have to wait and see what it does turn up.