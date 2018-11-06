Who needs a drone? Eagle showcases GoPro's brilliant HyperSmooth tech

Perhaps the feature that's impressed us most about the new GoPro Hero 7 Black is the addition of HyperSmooth, GoPro's new video stabilization tech, which the company reckons delivers footage as stable as if you'd used a gimbal.

It works via a combination of hardware and software, with not only an uprated optical stabilization system, but some clever software trickery coming into play.

The even better news is that you can take advantage of HyperSmooth at the Hero 7 Black's top recording setting of 4K at 60fps.

We think it's one of the best image stabilization systems we've seen in any camera, and so does GoPro – and to show off the feature the company strapped a Hero 7 Black to an eagle and let it fly round a sports stadium.

As you can see, the Hero 7 Black does an impressive job of keeping the footage nice and smooth, with just a few jitters as the eagle comes in to land on the pitch.

If you think you've got a better video that you've taken with your Hero 7 Black, GoPro is looking for users to submit unedited footage taken that GoPro can use in a Hero 7 Black highlights reel, with everyone whose video is selected getting a share of a $1,000,000 cash prize – how much cash you'll get depends on how many videos GoPro decides to use. Head to GoPro's million dollar challenge page to find out more.