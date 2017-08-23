Bethesda confirms release dates for Doom, Skyrim and Fallout 4 VR

Bethesda has announced release dates for its three big incoming virtual reality games – VR takes on Doom, Skyrim and Fallout 4 – which will all emerge before the year is out on a mix of PC and PS4 platforms.

Ahead of the start of QuakeCon (where all these games will be on show and playable), Bethesda revealed that Skyrim VR will be the first game to emerge on November 17, although the bad news for PC gamers is that this will be a PlayStation 4 (PSVR) only outing.

However, Doom VFR (the F means the same as it does in the BFG, jokes Bethesda) will be arriving for both the PC (via the HTC Vive) and PSVR on December 1.

And Fallout 4 VR will be exclusive to the HTC Vive when it emerges on December 12.

Virtually late

These games are arriving slightly later than initially anticipated, as previously we heard that they were slated for an October launch.

Note that they are standalone purchases, so if you already own a copy of Doom, for example, you’ll still have to buy Doom VFR in order to be able to enjoy it on your Vive.

Currently on Steam, Fallout 4 VR is up for pre-order at £39.99 – or $59.99 in the US (around AU$76) – with Doom VFR pitched at a much cheaper £19.99 or $29.99 (around AU$38).

If the launch of these hit games in virtual reality is tempting you to finally take the plunge with a headset, you might be interested to learn that this week has witnessed a big global price cut for the HTC Vive (although there are still doubts as to whether this is anything like enough to help push VR gaming into the mainstream).

Via: Ars Technica