Best LG phones 2019: finding the best LG phone for you

While it's true that LG phones aren't always the most mind-blowing premium handsets, that's not why you buy them. Instead, they're reliable and (usually) affordable smartphones that have some pretty unique features thrown in too.

If you need a pretty 'standard' smartphone for everyday use, then LG phones might be the best bet for you, but some of them also have interesting features.

Thanks to the hand gesture control and vein scanning tech in the LG G8 ThinQ, or the LG V50 ThinQ's dual-screen option and 5G connectivity, LG phones have something for people who want a handset that's a little... different.

If you're looking for a new phone and have set your sights on LG, then these are the best phones it sells right now, and we'll run you through what makes them stand out from the crowd.

Has an LG phone caught your eye? Don't forget that Black Friday 2019, and its tech-centric sibling Cyber Monday 2019, are just around the corner. They consist of over a week of sales, both in stores and online, that see a huge range of products reduced.

Smartphones will definitely be amongst the savings, so the best LG phone deals might see them become supremely affordable. There will also probably be LG TVs discounted too, so if you want new tech, it may be worth holding out until then.

The best LG phones 2019 at a glance:

LG G7 ThinQ LG V40 ThinQ LG G8 ThinQ LG V50 ThinQ 5G LG V35 ThinQ LG Stylo 4 LG Q7+ LG K8 (2018)

The best LG phones 2019

Image credit: LG (Image credit: LG)

1. LG G7 ThinQ

LG flagship quality with a bit of value

Release date: Q2 2018 | Weight: 162g | Dimensions: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm | OS: Android 8.0 Oreo | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: Dual 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

Big, bright display

Loud speaker

Wide-angle camera

Small battery

Not exciting

The LG G7 ThinQ is the latest in one of LG's two flagship phone lines (the other being the V series). Although it has effectively been succeeded by the LG V40, the G7's lower price and high-end specs help it win out.

The phone packs a powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset, giving it about as much horsepower as you could need. With 6.1 inches of high-resolution OLED display, it's definitely pretty where it counts and gets extra bright, helping visibility in direct sunlight. It's all rounded out by an glass front and back with a notched display; Overall, the design is uninspired, but serviceable.

While LG's AI features are neat in theory, it's really the flexibility offered by the wide-angle camera on the back that helps the device stand out. On the media side, the LG G7 has surprisingly powerful speakers if you like to listen to music or podcasts directly from your smartphone.

Read our hands-on review: LG G7 ThinQ review

Image credit: TechRadar

As premium as LG currently goes

Release date: Q3 2018 | Weight: 169g | Dimensions: 158.8 x 75.7 x 7.6 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 8MP + 5MP

Today's best LG V40 ThinQ deals No price information Check Mighty Ape

Five cameras

Light yet solid build

Beautiful display

Small battery

Too expensive

The LG V40 ThinQ is to the G7 what the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is to the Galaxy S9: a similar yet bigger and slightly higher-spec sibling. The V40 has a 6.4-inch OLED display that's both sharp and ready to display HDR10 content. On top of that, the phone features a versatile five-camera system with three on the rear and two on the front, even adding in HDR10 video recording.

Unsurprisingly, the LG V40 also runs on a Snapdragon 845 chipset, but comes with 6BG of RAM by default. The notched display is another feature it shares with the LG G7.

Audiophiles can enjoy the 32-Bit Quad DAC built in and the support for DTS:X surround sound. If you're adventurous, the phone's IP68 rating against water and dust along with its MIL-STD-810G shock resistance are reassuring, so you don't have to worry as much about damaging your investment while out and about.

Read our hands-on review: LG V40 ThinQ review

Image credit: TechRadar (Image credit: Future)

LG's smartphone with air gestures and Hand ID

Release date: April 2019 | Weight: 167g | Dimensions: 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4 mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP + 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Hole-less vibrating top speaker

Vibrant OLED screen

Hand ID tech is done in vein

Rather expensive

The LG G8 ThinQ was LG's attempt at a 'futuristic' phone – it has Hand ID that scans the veins in your hand to open the phone, and gestures that let you navigate the device just by waving your hand through the air above the phone.

Not all of these work perfectly though, and so the LG G8 ThinQ doesn't exactly fill all its promises.

But the handset still has some great features, like a cutting-edge chipset and a vibrating screen that functions as a speaker, so you can do a lot worse than it.

Read our full review: LG G8 ThinQ

(Image credit: Future)

LG's first 5G phone

Release date: May 2019 | Weight: 183g | Dimensions: 159.2 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 8MP + 5MP

Bright, sharp display

Variety of cameras

Dated design

Unjustified price

LG's first 5G phone, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, is... well... it's the LV V40, but with 5G connection, really. There are a few spec upgrades here and there, and it's got all the dual-screen functionality that the previous phone had, but it's definitely a very similar device.

So why is the LG V50 ThinQ 5G lower on this list than the V40? That's because it's being sold at a much higher price, which makes recommending it a tricky affair. It's even more expensive than certain 5G phones, when it perhaps doesn't justify it.

Saying that, it's still an impressive device in a few ways, especially if you're a fan of the dual-screen set-up, so it'll be a useful device for certain people. And if you're an LG fan who needs 5G connection, it's your only option.

Read our full review: LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Image credit: TechRadar

5. LG V35 ThinQ

Just a small step down from the V40

Release date: Q2 2018 | Weight: 157g | Dimensions: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm | OS: Android 8.0 | Screen size: 6-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2880 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 16MP + 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Today's best LG V35 ThinQ deals No price information Check Mighty Ape

Snapdragon 845 and 6GB of RAM

Crisp OLED display

Boring design

A bit dated but still pricey

LG's V35 ThinQ may seem like it's on its way out (and it is), but it's not all that old yet. The phone still has 2018's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM, which has the potential the keep up with the demands of most smartphone users for the next couple years. And, that's perhaps why the LG V35 still costs a bit more than we'd like to see.

Its design is bland, with no all-screen display, notch, or anything like that. But it does have a large, 6-inch OLED display. The phone's rear camera system includes a wide-angle lens on one sensor, and it has 4K HDR video recording capabilities.

While it may not be the most exciting phone in 2019, it still has life in its internals, so if you can find a good discount going on, it may be worth your while.

Read our hands-on review: LG V35 ThinQ review

Image Credit: LG (Image credit: Image Credit: LG)

6. LG Stylo 4

Big screen at a fair budget

Release date: Q3 2018 | Dimensions: 160 x 77.7 x 8.1 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 450 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Less than half the price of a flagship

Large, sharp screen

Stylus included

Limited internal storage

TFT display

A mid-tier phone doesn't have to be a bad phone, and that's clear with the LG Stylo 4. While we haven't had a chance to review it, it has a lot going for it at its price. The phone packs a large 6.2-inch display with a FHD+ resolution, though it's not an OLED display. Still, the screen works with LG's active stylus, making it something of a budget Galaxy Note.

It comes running Android 8.1 on a Snapdragon 450 chipset with 3GB of RAM, so it should offer decent performance for everything outside of gaming and heavy multi-tasking.

Aside from the stylus and large screen, there's not all the much to truly get excited about. But it beats going with a three-year-old flagship running a three-year-old operating system just to save some money.

Image Credit: LG (Image credit: Image Credit: LG)

7. LG Q7+

Style and substance at a good price

Release date: Q3 2018 | Weight: 145g | Dimensions: 143.8 x 69.3 x 8.4 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

IP68 rating

Good mid-range specs

Quick charging

Limited carrier choice

The LG Q7+ is an upgraded version of the LG Q7 (itself a minor upgrade from the Q6), and is a decent phone at a good value. The immediate catch is that it's not the best phone for every carrier (though there is a special edition that comes unlocked). That said, if you're on T-Mobile or Metro, it's a great mid-budget option.

The Q7+ offers a 5.5-inch display with a FHD+ resolution. It may not be OLED, but it also doesn't have the thickest bezels you'll find on a cheap phone. But the Q7+ makes up for its so-so looks with its internals.

The phone's Snapdragon 450 chipset inside is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It runs Android 8.1 out of the box, so it won't feel overly dated anytime soon (LG hasn't announced when the Q7+ will get the latest, Android 9 Pie). It even gets an aluminum frame and an IP68 rating, so you don't have to worry about a bit of rain killing this phone. If you don't want to spend a lot, this is definitely one to look at.

Image credit: TechRadar

8. LG K8 (2018)

Affordability first

Release date: Q1 2018 | Weight: 152g | Dimensions: 146.3 x 73.2 x 8.2 mm | OS: Android 7.1.2 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 2,500mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Simple, nice design

Surprisingly good screen

Occasional lag

Limited storage

If you're not a serious smartphone user and just want something that's good enough on a budget, the 2018 model of the LG K8 is decent pick. The Snapdragon 425 chipset and 2GB of RAM should do the job for light use, like texting, emailing, and web browsing. The 5-inch screen is even HD, with decent contrast provided by LG's in-cell technology.

The plastic back and thick bezels don't make this a sexy phone, but it's substantially cheaper than any of the other handsets on this list (discounts notwithstanding). Just plan on getting a microSD card if you anticipate taking a lot of photos or recording a ton of video, as the small 16GB of storage is partially taken up by the OS and pre-installed software.

Read our hands-on review: LG K8 (2018)