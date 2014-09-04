Harman Kardon Esquire Mini is a wireless speaker that thinks it's a phone

The Harman Kardon Esquire Mini is a Bluetooth wireless speaker with a trick up its sleeve - it doubles as an on-the-go conferencing system.
Debuted at IFA 2014 in Berlin, the Esquire Mini features high-fidelity sound, extended bass response, dual microphones in a slender aluminium and leather design complete with kickstand.
The rechargeable battery boasts an eight-hour playtime life, and the Esquire Mini also packs in echo and noise cancellation technology to ensure your conference calls are crystal clear.
There's one more trick here as well - you can use the USB port to charge your mobile devices, perfect if your phone is on its last legs during a long commute.
If the Harman Kardon Esquire Mini has taken your fancy you'll need to shell out £129.99 (around $210, AU$230) and choose between the black, brown and white finishes.