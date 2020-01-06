Asus makes some of its best laptops even better at CES 2020

Asus is making a strong showing at CES 2020, the huge tech showcase in Las Vegas, and it’s just revealed updates to some of its best – and most popular – laptops.

These include updates to the VivoBook S series of laptops. VivoBook S laptops strike a careful balance between power and slimline design, and the new models shown at CES 2020 feature improved hardware, with the latest 10th-generation Intel processors and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which offers better performance and range when connected to Wi-Fi networks.

They also come with Nvidia GeForce graphics and new colors: Resolute Red, Gaia Green, Dreamy White and Indie Black.

The updated VivoBook S15 features a 15-inch display, while the VivoBook S13 is a more compact version with a 13-inch screen, 14.9mm thinness and a weight of just 1.2kg.

Meanwhile, the VivoBook S14 sits in the middle, with a (you’ve guessed it) 14-inch display and weight of 1.4kg.

The VivoBook 14 (K413) and VivoBook 15 (K513) have also been revealed with new colors: Indie Black, Hearty Gold or Transparent Silver, while the more powerful VivoBook 14 (X413) and VivoBook 15 (X513) come in Cobalt Blue, Dreamy White or Bespoke Black.

Again, these laptops benefit from the latest mobile tech, including 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Wi-Fi 6.

The VivoBook S (S333/S433/S533) will be available from mid-March 2020, while the VivoBook 14 (X413/K413) and VivoBook 15 (X513/K513) will be out sometime in Q3. We’ll call them in for review as soon as they are available.

Asus ZenBook Duo – finally worth buying?

Asus has also updated the Asus ZenBook Duo. The original was an interesting concept, with a second display above the keyboard, but in our Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 review we found the laptop to be sadly flawed.

At CES 2020, Asus has updated the ZenBook Duo with the latest Intel 10th-generation processors, and has added the option of a new touchscreen display. Hopefully, these changes – though rather slight – will make the ZenBook Duo finally worth buying.

New ChromeBook Flip C436

Asus has also announced the new ChromeBook Flip C436, a stylish Chromebook with a 14-inch NanoEdge display. With an 85% screen-to-body ratio, there’s very little wasted space, with tiny bezels around the screen, and a lightweight 13-inch magnesium alloy chassis.

It comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which means this could be a seriously powerful Chromebook. As we’ve come to expect from the best Chromebooks, it will also offer all-day battery life.

The Asus ChromeBook Flip C436 will be available from mid-March 2020, and will cost £899 (around $1,200, AU$1,700), which is pretty pricey for a Chromebook – let’s hope Asus makes it worth the extra expense.