Apple event 2020 live blog: the big Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 reveal as it happens

James Peckham
Apple's iPhone 12 event may have been delayed this year, but we're set to hear about new gadgets from the company at a livestreamed keynote set to take place later today.
The Apple event is set to start today (September 15) at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST (3am AEST on September 16 in Australia).
It'll be a livestream that you can watch along with, and we're expecting to see a variety of new gadgets from the company with rumors of the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air 4 and even Apple AirTags.
Leaks suggest this will just be an event for those products - and maybe a few other surprises - so there probably won't be an iPhone 12 announcement later today, but Apple has yet to confirm that's the case so it may still happen.
Below we'll be talking you through the events of the day before it all kicks off at Apple HQ, and then we'll be talking you through the launch as it happens, alongside our commentary on the announcements.
All times in Pacific Standard Time (PT)
01:52 - Oh, and we almost forgot. There's the rumor of Apple One launching later today. That's a subscription service that has been rumored for a while now which will supposedly bundle Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus and other software into one package and therefore one price.
01:45 - So, what are we going to see today? That's the big question, and it's a little uncertain at the moment but the leaks generally point toward the below. Think something is missing from the list? That likely means it isn't happening today, and we'll talk you through those things in a new update coming soon.
- Apple Watch 6 - This is expected to be the big highlight of today's event as the company looks to expand its smartwatch portfolio further and improve one of the world's best smartwatches.
- Apple Watch SE - Wait, what's that? Apparently, Apple is working on a cheaper Apple Watch that has a similar design to the Series 4 but will launch alongside the Apple Watch 6.
- iPad Air 4 - The iPad Air is back again, and the latest rumors suggest it'll be dropping the home button for a more iPad Pro-like design. Is that going to happen? You'll have to tune in later to find out.
- New iPad - This hasn't been rumored much, but some sources are claiming we may see an updated iPad model in the mix today. If so, that may mean new features coming to the more affordable slate.
- Apple AirTags - It may finally be happening - these Tile-like location trackers are designed to help you keep an eye on things like your keys or purse, and some rumors suggest they're finally launching today.
- iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 / watchOS 7 / macOS 10.16 - Often, Apple uses its iPhone event at the start of September to announce the exact release dates for its upcoming software. This year, we're expecting to hear about when these updates are landing today.
01:35 - Welcome to our Apple event 2020 live blog - this is where you'll find all the latest announcements as they happen, as well as our commentary on the event itself.
Obviously, it's early to be talking about the new products, so we'll be talking you through the information that we know so far as well as any leaks or news that breaks throughout the day.
But first, the key details for today:
- The Time Flies event is today - September 15
- It starts at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST (3AM AEST on September 16)
- It's free to watch the show
- Here's how you can watch the Apple event
- Will there be an iPhone 12 this evening?