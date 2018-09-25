Aorus’ RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G graphics card has seven video ports

We’ve seen some pretty ridiculous Nvidia Turing-based GeForce RTX cards already come down the pipe, but the Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G is looking like the ultimate GPU for multi-monitor setups.

Gigabyte teased out and revealed a Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G that features intense RGB lighitng and seven video out connectors, which includes three DisplayPort 1.4, three HDMI 2.0b and one USB-C port.

The graphics card looks like a complete beast, with an ultra-thick, triple-slot form factor. It features a unique, three-fan cooling system in which one of the fans spins in the reverse direction to smooth airflow and improve heat dissipation. What’s more, each of these fans features RGB lighting built into the edges of the blades – something we’ve never seen before.

Although Gigabyte has posted a product page for the Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G, there aren’t many specs listed. We can at least expect the GPU will come equipped with 2,944 CUDA Cores, 184 texture units, 64 ROPs and 8GB of 14Gbps video memory like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition does.

Gigabyte has yet to confirm the launch date or pricing of the new Aorus RTX series, but we expect these details will come sooner rather than later.

Here’s our full review of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Via Videocardz