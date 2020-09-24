Amazon's new Blink security cameras borrow the best parts of its Ring cams

The Amazon Blink line of security cameras are its affordable recorders, offering specced-down versions of the popular Ring devices for lower prices – and the company has just announced two more products in the line.

The new products, the Blink Indoor and Blink Outdoor, were announced at Amazon's 2020 Hardware event, alongside plenty of other new smart home devices from the company.

The Blink Indoor and Outdoor bring several improvements over the brand's older products, and even bring some of the top features of the Ring smart doorbells too.

One such feature is 1080p recording – previously, only Blink's outdoor cams recorded in this high resolution, whereas the indoor ones only recorded at 720p, and this higher resolution will help you monitor your house easier. Another previously-outdoor-only feature, IR night vision, is also available in the indoor model now, too.

Another improvement in these newer products is longer battery life – using a new battery expansion pack, you can put four AA lithium batteries in the Blink camera and keep it going for two years, which is mightily impressive battery life.

The final keynote change is improved storage options, so you can now save recorded video to a local backup or to the cloud, if you're willing to pay for a subscription service. You do have to buy some extras for local backup though, so neither option is really free.

You can buy the Blink Indoor and Blink Outdoor from Amazon, where they cost £79.99 and £99.99 respectively – we'll add international prices when they're announced.