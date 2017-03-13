PS4 games will soon be playable on your PC thanks to PlayStation Now

After dropping support for several devices last month, Sony's PlayStation Now streaming service is supported by just two platforms – PCs and the PS4. But what PS Now lacks in terms of platforms is about to be (somewhat) made up for with a library of newer games, courtesy of Sony's home console lineup.

That's right: PS4 games are coming to PlayStation Now. Originally limited to (an actually impressive 480+) PS3 titles, games from Sony's latest console will soon be streamable via PlayStation Now to both PS4 consoles and Windows PCs.

PS4 game streaming on PlayStation Now works the same as it did on PS3, allowing users to beam a game directly to their machine without the need to buy a disc or digital download that sucks up a third of your hard drive space.

Cloud saves will also be in place, ensuring players can put down their game and pick things up elsewhere without losing any precious progress.

Two consoles, one service

Despite adding a new platform, Sony says both PS3 and PS4 game libraries will be included in a single PlayStation Now subscription, which runs for $19.99/£12.99 a month (though you can try before you buy with a 7-day trial.)

Sadly, there's no mention of exactly when PS4 games are expected to hit PlayStation Now, nor any indication of what games will be available to stream at launch.

A private beta test is planned "in the next few weeks", so current PlayStation Now subscribers may want to monitor their emails for a formal invitation.

Until then, we'll just cross our fingers and hope that major exclusives like Bloodborne and Horizon: Zero Dawn will one day be playable on a PC – even if in a roundabout sort of way.