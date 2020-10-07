11th-generation Intel Rocket Lake processors are officially coming in 2021

We've been seeing rumors about Intel's 11th-generation Rocket Lake processors since before its 10th-generation Comet Lake processors hit the market, and now it looks like we have a clear idea of when we'll actually see them.

In a Medium post, Intel VP and GM of Client Computing Group Desktop, Workstations and Gaming John Bonini clearly stated that we're getting Intel's next-generation desktop processors in early 2021. Though, we didn't get much in the way of hard information.

Most of Bonini's post is centered around gaming, reflecting on Intel's storied past of creating some of the best processors for gaming, going all the way back to the 90s' Pentium and 00s' Core 2 Duo lines of processors. More than that, Bonini reiterates just how hard Intel works with game developers to maximize game performance and bring new features to the table. They specifically mention games like Marvel's Avengers, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and Gears Tactics.

When it comes to the actual hardware that's coming, however, Bonini didn't go into much detail – though that shouldn't be especially surprising. All we know is that the 11th-generation desktop lineup will, in fact, be Rocket Lake, and that it will feature PCIe 4.0 compatibility – just two years after that technology came to AMD desktop platforms.

And as Intel doubles down yet again on the idea that clock speed means everything, you can bet that these processors will feature extremely high clock speeds, probably further than the already-high 5.3GHz that the Intel Core i9-10900K can push. We won't know that until Intel releases more Rocket Lake information, but John Bonini says that's coming soon, so hopefully that info is right around the corner.