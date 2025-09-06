Intel merges physical CPU cores into a single virtual super core design

Fused cores execute instructions in parallel before reordering to improve performance

The approach targets higher single-thread efficiency without expanding core size

Intel has filed a patent for what it calls Software Defined Super Cores, a technology that merges two or more physical CPU cores into a single virtual “super core.”

To the operating system, the fused cores appear as one unit, but instructions are divided and executed in parallel before being reordered, aiming to improve single-thread performance without the high costs of building larger processors.

This approach resembles older “inverse hyper-threading” concepts from the Pentium 4 era, suggesting Intel is revisiting past experiments with modern refinements.

Balancing efficiency and scale

The idea behind this approach is to improve single-thread performance by avoiding the higher energy demands associated with faster clock speeds or wider cores.

Intel’s design instead distributes workloads across multiple cores through shared memory and synchronization modules.

If the mechanism works, the company expects gains in performance per watt, allowing processors to toggle between normal and super core modes.

Observers have compared Intel’s idea with AMD’s older Clustered Multi-Threading, although the methods differ.

AMD splits cores into modules, while Intel’s proposal merges whole cores under software control.

Some also link the patent to Intel’s canceled Royall Core project, which reportedly chased high instructions per clock but became impractical to manufacture.

By reviving such strategies, Intel seems to be searching for alternatives to brute-force design expansions.

However, the lack of measured data makes it impossible to know whether this could rival the fastest CPU designs on the market.

The patent describes a small synchronization module inside each core, supported by a reserved memory region called the wormhole address space.

These handle register transfers, ordering, and data flow to ensure instruction integrity.

On the software side, compilers or binary instrumentation divide code into manageable blocks while inserting flow control commands.

Operating systems must then decide when a workload benefits from super core mode, a requirement that could complicate scheduling and compatibility.

Without broad support from both hardware and software, the design risks becoming an unused feature.

Intel’s documentation does not estimate clear performance gains, only suggesting that two narrower cores might approach the capability of one wider core under certain conditions.

The technology could interest researchers exploring specialized workloads, including scenarios where a mining CPU might seek improved efficiency in single-threaded tasks.

Yet for general computing, the lack of proven benchmarks leaves the promise uncertain, and whether this actually creates the best CPU for demanding workloads remains an open question.

Via Toms Hardware