Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's "super core" - Intel's latest patent revives ancient 'anti-hyperthreading' CPU technique in an attempt to boost processor performance, but will it be enough?
Intel CPU tech manages workloads through shared memory and small synchronization modules
- Intel merges physical CPU cores into a single virtual super core design
- Fused cores execute instructions in parallel before reordering to improve performance
- The approach targets higher single-thread efficiency without expanding core size
Intel has filed a patent for what it calls Software Defined Super Cores, a technology that merges two or more physical CPU cores into a single virtual “super core.”
To the operating system, the fused cores appear as one unit, but instructions are divided and executed in parallel before being reordered, aiming to improve single-thread performance without the high costs of building larger processors.
This approach resembles older “inverse hyper-threading” concepts from the Pentium 4 era, suggesting Intel is revisiting past experiments with modern refinements.
Balancing efficiency and scale
The idea behind this approach is to improve single-thread performance by avoiding the higher energy demands associated with faster clock speeds or wider cores.
Intel’s design instead distributes workloads across multiple cores through shared memory and synchronization modules.
If the mechanism works, the company expects gains in performance per watt, allowing processors to toggle between normal and super core modes.
Observers have compared Intel’s idea with AMD’s older Clustered Multi-Threading, although the methods differ.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
AMD splits cores into modules, while Intel’s proposal merges whole cores under software control.
Some also link the patent to Intel’s canceled Royall Core project, which reportedly chased high instructions per clock but became impractical to manufacture.
By reviving such strategies, Intel seems to be searching for alternatives to brute-force design expansions.
However, the lack of measured data makes it impossible to know whether this could rival the fastest CPU designs on the market.
The patent describes a small synchronization module inside each core, supported by a reserved memory region called the wormhole address space.
These handle register transfers, ordering, and data flow to ensure instruction integrity.
On the software side, compilers or binary instrumentation divide code into manageable blocks while inserting flow control commands.
Operating systems must then decide when a workload benefits from super core mode, a requirement that could complicate scheduling and compatibility.
Without broad support from both hardware and software, the design risks becoming an unused feature.
Intel’s documentation does not estimate clear performance gains, only suggesting that two narrower cores might approach the capability of one wider core under certain conditions.
The technology could interest researchers exploring specialized workloads, including scenarios where a mining CPU might seek improved efficiency in single-threaded tasks.
Yet for general computing, the lack of proven benchmarks leaves the promise uncertain, and whether this actually creates the best CPU for demanding workloads remains an open question.
Via Toms Hardware
You might also like
- These are the best mobile workstations you can buy right now
- We've also listed the best mini PCs for every budget
- Hostinger just unlocked an exciting new revenue stream for users
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.