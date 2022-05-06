How to watch Eurovision 2022: dates, songs, odds, winners and free live stream from anywhere

Love it or loathe it, there's nothing else quite like the Eurovision Song Contest, a carnival of quirkiness that will have you cheering to the rafters one moment and overcome with second-hand embarrassment the next. Follow our guide below as we explain everything you need to know about Eurovision 2022 - from how to watch an online live stream, to this year's Eurovision dates, odds, songs and competing countries - including ways to see Eurovision 2022 absolutely FREE.

Eurovision live stream 2022 Semi-final 1 date: Tuesday, May 10 Semi-final 2 date: Thursday, May 12 Final date: Saturday, May 14 Time (all days): 9pm CEST (local) / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST Venue: Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy

Italian rockers Måneskin made an indelible impression at last year's event, oozing cool and, ahem, hoovering up points with their energetic performance of "Zitti e buoni".

Hoping to fill that gap at Eurovision 2022, while also delivering a massive hit of nostalgia, are The Rasmus - yes, the Actual Rasmus, of "In The Shadows" fame - representing Finland with "Jezebel".

But if there's one entry that hits all the right Eurovision 2022 buttons it's surely "Give That Wolf a Banana", a hellishly catchy electropop hit about a wolf called Keith... or Jim. It's the brainchild of Norwegian pop duo Subwoolfer, who look set to bring the house down with what we can only describe as an unforgettable routine. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Eurovision 2022 live stream - starting with how to watch Eurovision 2022 for FREE in the UK.

How to watch Eurovision 2022: live stream for FREE

As ever, the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is being shown on the BBC in the UK, which means you don't need to pay a penny to tune in. BBC Three is the place to watch the Eurovision semi-finals, which start at 8pm BST on Tuesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 12. The Eurovision 2022 final on Saturday, May 14, is being shown on BBC One, with coverage getting underway at 8pm. Stream all of Eurovision 2022 free on BBC iPlayer. Whether you want to watch Eurovision 2022 live or on catch-up, you can access iPlayer on almost all smart devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, media streams, games consoles and smart TVs. Out of the country when Eurovision airs? Worry not. You can still tap into the BBC's free coverage. Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to live stream Eurovision 2022 from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Eurovision 2022 below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Eurovision 2022 from anywhere

How to watch Eurovision 2022: live stream in Australia for FREE

One of the weirdest things about Eurovision is its enduring popularity in Australia, where it's being shown both live and in primetime on SBS and via the SBS On Demand streaming service. You'll have to wake up super-early to watch Eurovision live, with the semi-finals set to start at 5am AEST on Wednesday and Friday mornings, and the final set to start at 5am on Sunday morning. But fear not, for the primetime broadcasts are scheduled for 8.30pm on Friday and Saturday for the semi-finals, and 7.30pm on Sunday for the final. The only catch, of course, is that you'll have to find a way to avoid any spoilers! As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Away from Australia right now? Not to worry, you can still access your favourite streaming service from anywhere in the world with the help of a good VPN.

Live stream Eurovision 2022 in the US without cable

Viewers in the US who weren't put off by the American Song Contest can live stream the entirety of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on Peacock TV. The semi-finals start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday and Thursday, with the Eurovision final scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday, May 14. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. It's also loaded with fantastic family entertainment like Modern Family, The Office and The Thing About Pam. If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Can you watch Eurovision 2022 in Canada?

At the time of publication, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Canada.

The last two editions of Eurovision have aired on OMNI Television, but that won't be the case this year.

Eurovision recently announced that "Eurovision Canada" will be a thing from 2023, which offers some hope that this year's main show will be broadcast in the country too, but nothing's been confirmed yet.

If nothing changes, your best option for watching is to use one of the best VPN service providers as described above.

Do bear in mind that some paid streaming services require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

Can you watch the Eurovision Song Contest in New Zealand?

There hasn't been a regular Eurovision broadcaster in New Zealand for several years, and that's not changing in 2022. Similar to above, your best option could be to use a VPN to tap into another country's coverage.

If you do fancy going down that route, note that the 2022 Eurovision final starts at 7am NZST on Sunday morning.

2022 Eurovision odds

This being Eurovision, the songs and performers don't always dictate the results of the vote, and it might be the biggest shock in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest if Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra didn't win this year's competition.

And the hip-hop band has prior Eurovision experience. Ihor Didenchuk performed at last year's event as a member of electro-folk band Go_A, which finished fifth overall.

How does the Eurovision voting system work?

Eurovision’s rather confusing voting system has been around since 1975 but was finally overhauled in 2016. Now public votes make up 50% of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

Once voting is closed a national spokesperson from each country presents the points of their jury.

How to vote in Eurovision 2022?

Voting methods can vary by country, but the easiest way to have your say is by using the Eurovision app, which is free to download and widely available no matter what device you use.

Just bear in mind that you can only cast your vote when the voting window opens after the final song has been performed - the window will close 15 minutes later.

And for obvious reasons, you can't vote for your own country.

Eurovision revisited: What are our five fave acts from the past?

The obvious one has got to be Sweden's ABBA with - you guessed it "Waterloo".

Then Finnish Lordi for the brilliantly named "Hard Rock Hallelujah". Portugal's "Amar Pelos Dois" by Salvador Sobral could be one of the best winners in the last two decades. Italy's Gigliola Cinquetti song "Non Ho L'età" is unforgettable and very moving.

And how could we not mention Bucks Fizz's effervescent performance of "Making Your Mind Up" in 1981?