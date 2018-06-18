LG 49UJ630V: Overview, specs and price comparison

LG 49UJ630V

49 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV

Display Size: 49 inches | Technology: LED | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Dimensions: 23.5 cm x 1.11 m x 70.5 cm | Weight: 11.4 kg | Connectivity: 3 x HDMI 2.0 / 2 x USB | Warranty: 12 Months

Ultra HD 4K resolution

Multi HDR outputs with Dolby Vision

Ultra surround sound

Smart TV webOS with Freeview play

Energy Class A

Currently priced at around £400, the LG 49UJ630V offers a myriad of features at a competitive price point considering it's launch price of £730. At 49 inches it supports both 4K and HDR, as well as LG's proprietary webOS - An easy to use software that can support all your favourite streaming apps. For connectivity, you get a myriad of choices with support for WiDi, Miracast, DLNA, HDMI and USB. Audio is also covered with LG's multi channel ULTRA Surround technology, a nice bonus at this price point.

Amazon say: A masterpiece for the masses. This LG 49UJ630V UHD TV gives you perfect harmony between IPS 4K display and HDR technologies generating highly rich and vibrant visuals. With enhanced multi HDR delivering lifelike picture canvassed on an IPS 4K display. Read more...

Very say: Prepare to be amazed by a stunning 3840 x 2160 4K resolution that's 4 times more detailed than a Full HD picture. LG's clever 4K Upscaler even enhances everything else you watch to near UHD quality on the 49 inch screen! Read more...

Ao.com say: This 49 inch LED TV from LG is ideal for getting lost in your favourite films. It has an 4K Ultra HD resolution which gives intricate details a superb level of clarity. Upscaling technology improves HD content to near 4K levels, transforming your old Blu-rays into an unforgettable cinematic experience. Read more...

Today's cheapest LG 49UJ630V deals: