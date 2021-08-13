Dell Black Friday 2021: the deals we expect to see

Dell Black Friday deals are always some of the best ways to get an amazing laptop or PC, so while Black Friday 2021 doesn't officially start until November 26, it's worth getting prepared early so you don't miss out on any amazing bargains.

We've been covering Black Friday sales events for years now, and Dell has always been one of the brands that impresses us the most, thanks to major price cuts to some of its best products.

Previous Black Fridays and Cyber Mondays have seen retailers like Amazon and Walmart, as well as Currys PC World in the UK, cutting the prices of Dell products. However, it’s Dell's website that often offered the best Dell Black Friday deals in the past. That's likely to be true this year as well.

Why Dell?

Dell is one of the most well-known PC and laptop brands in the world, and so you’re in for a huge range of products to choose from, many with their prices slashed. Much like last year, we'll likely see high-end gaming devices with its Alienware brand, premium thin and light Ultrabooks like the Dell XPS 15 , and some of the best gaming laptops in the world selling for much cheaper than before.

And, that’s on top of affordable Dell laptops like the Inspiron line and some excellent Chromebooks , as well as Dell monitors, mice and keyboards as well.

In fact, Dell is already promising on its Black Friday 2021 page that this year will be its "biggest Black Friday ever." Considering how good previous Dell Black Friday sales have been, that's pretty exciting.

This doesn't mean that Dell won't be cutting prices before November 26 rolls around, so we'll be updating this page regularly before Black Friday with the latest news and advice, as well as any early Black Friday deals we find.

So, don't hold off searching for a laptop deal just yet – and later on in this guide we've collected the best prices for some of our favorite Dell laptops, PCs and more.

Dell Black Friday deals: FAQ

When will the best Dell Black Friday deals start in 2021? Black Friday itself is on November 26 this year, but as with previous years we expect prices to start tumbling the whole week leading up to it – and even possibly before! Dell itself often starts its 'Early Bird' sales throughout the month of November, offering some truly tempting price cuts before Black Friday even begins. Then, in the week leading up to the big day, we often see Door Buster Deals in the US, and Mega Deals in the UK where even bigger discounts are applied, and these daily deals usually go on until Cyber Monday, which is on November 29. These deals will often seen hundreds of dollars or pounds being knocked off some truly excellent Dell products, but you'll need to be quick. They only last for the day, and stock is often limited, so you don't want to miss these. The good news is that we'll be keeping this page updated, and will highlight any early Door Buster Deals and Mega Deals as they pop up. Book mark this page, and you may get yourself an amazing Dell deal before Black Friday even starts! Of course, Dell won't be the only retailer selling its products, with the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Currys and John Lewis all likely to offer some great Dell deals on Black Friday. Many of these retailers will begin cutting prices early as well, like they did last year, but we predict that Dell itself will once again offer the best early Black Friday deals before the day itself.

How to get the best Dell deals on Black Friday

Last year, Dell had some pretty brilliant deals on its laptops and desktops during almost all of November in an attempt to get ahead of the competition.

While we've yet to hear anything from the horse's mouth, it would be wise to anticipate a similar approach from Dell for Black Friday 2021.

We'll be sure to highlight the top Dell product deals as soon as they're available, but here are some particular brands and models to look out for starting around mid-November, all of which enjoyed sizeable price cuts last year.

Best Dell Black Friday deals predictions for 2021

We've been covering the best laptop deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for long enough now that we can come up with some decent predictions for this year's event.

Big name brands like Dell are likely to deliver price cuts to their range of laptops, both budget and high-end. Last year, Dell's XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops saw generous price cuts, and we hope to see similar cuts this year. They are two of the best laptops money can buy, so if you find those two getting discounted on Black Friday, definitely consider buying them.

If last year's Black Friday is anything to go by, Dell will start offering big discounts before the day itself, so keep a close eye out for any 'early bird' offers. We'll post any that we find right here. There will likely be a coupon you can use, similar to the EARLYBIRD15 discount voucher used in the run up to last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To prepare yourself for the inevitable Dell Black Friday deals, read on for our tips on securing the best offers.

Know what you want before Black Friday

Before Black Friday, draft up a list of what you want from your Dell notebook, and any models or brands that have caught your fancy. This means your deal-hunting can be focused and more successful.

This will also help to keep you from blowing cash on impulse buys that you may regret later – especially if a deal for a product you actually do want crops up later, and you've already spent your budget.

Sizing things up

Firstly, you need to consider the overall size of the Dell laptop you’re buying. The most common sizes are 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch laptops, with 17-inch models growing less and less popular these days. (There are also somewhat smaller and larger devices out there, but you’re less likely to run into those).

Smaller laptops tend to not only be more portable but more affordable, too. Larger laptops, inversely, will offer a wider screen and, because there’s more space inside, you’re more likely to find more powerful processors and a larger battery.

If you’re looking for something to take on the go frequently, you’ll want to opt for a more compact laptop which is light (less than 4 pounds, ideally less than 3 pounds).

Check the specs

Taking a long look at the configuration of the Dell laptop before you buy can provide a clear idea of whether the deal is worth considering. If the specifications point to an old or low-power laptop, then the deal may not be as decent as you first thought.

On the other hand, if the specifications point towards a strong laptop that comes with features you'll seldom – if ever – use, then you may be better off saving your cash and searching elsewhere.

As far as performance is concerned, what is most important consider are the core parts inside the machine. That’s your processor, system memory, storage and – to a lesser extent – the graphics processor.

Keep the receipts

Make sure you maintain your receipts in case you're not pleased with any of your purchases and want a refund – it's also worth checking the refund policy of websites before buying on Black Friday.

Some retailers will also offer longer warranties than others, which could be a deciding factor when purchasing a laptop or MacBook on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Having a three- or- five-year warranty on your laptop will give you peace of mind, knowing that if anything goes wrong you'll be covered.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Dell Black Friday deals 2021

On Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the day itself can be a bit overwhelming as so many online retailers vie for your hard-earned dollar. While this means there are very competitive deals to enjoy, it also unfortunately means there are some deals that aren't as decent as they first appear.

That's why you should stick with TechRadar to guarantee you get the best Black Friday deals. We track all of the top retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the top laptops.

For the latest info, breaking deals and the biggest savings as soon as we know about them, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any incredible Black Friday laptop deals.

Today's best Dell deals

If you can't wait for a Black Friday Dell deal and need to buy a new machine now - perhaps you're heading back to school, then the good news is there are plenty of offers you can buy right now. Dell recently had its Black Friday in July event, which saw big price cuts, and while that's now finished, it's still pumping out plenty of great price cuts.

The selection below includes some of the best Dell laptops and PCs, and our price comparison tool has scoured the internet to find the very best prices.

What were last year's best Dell Black Friday deals?

For an idea of what kind of Dell Black Friday deals we can expect this year, it's a good idea to look at previous years and what kind of price cuts happened then.

So, below you'll find a roundup of last year's most exciting Dell Black Friday deals. On each one we've left the price, as well as our opinions on the deal at the time, so you can build a clear picture of the sorts of products that are discounted over Black Friday, and which retailers were leading the charge.

US: the best Dell Black Friday deals last year

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Touch Laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $150 – If a mid-range laptop with fresh specs and a sleek design is what you need, then you might like the $150 discount on the Inspiron 15 7000 laptop.

Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop: $979.99 $879.99 at Dell

Save $100 – This budget gaming desktop PC comes with a few impressive specs and frills, including a GTX 1660 Ti graphics, a 10th-gen i5, and that gorgeous Dark Side of the Moon-shaded case. The 256GB SSD + 1TB HHD storage combo helps too.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: $1,039.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $140 – The Dell G5 15-inch gaming laptop has dropped well below $1,000 for its 10th-gen i5, GTX 1660 Ti, and 8GB memory configuration. It's a powerful mid-range gaming laptop that will see you through all your 1440p gaming needs.

Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM: $1,649.99 $1,049 at B&H

Last yeah people in the US could save an incredible $600 off the price of this model of the XPS 13. With a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: $1,849.99 $1,449.99 at Dell

Save $400 – Whether you're looking for your next work laptop or a powerful one for your creative endeavors, this 15-inch XPS might just be what you need. It comes with a 9th-gen i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a whopping 1TB of SSD storage. While that display isn't a touchscreen, it's still a beaut with 500 nits of brightness and InfinityEdge bezels.

Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop: $2,399.99 $1,999.99 at Dell

Save $400 – 17-inch laptops are there to offer you that bigger screen real estate you need, but the XPS 17 takes things further by being sleek and svelte. It's among the best 17-inch laptops out there, and this $400 discount gets you a potent configuration, with a 10th-gen i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a gorgeously bright touchscreen display.

UK: the best Dell Black Friday deals last year

Dell Chromebook 11 £199.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Dell's smartly-made Chromebook got a £30 price cut, making it one of the most affordable ChromeOS-toting laptops on the market. It comes in a compact, easy-to-carry design, an 11.6-inch screen and 10 hour battery life.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD £649 £449 at Currys

The Dell Inspiron is a great all-rounder of a laptop, and this model comes with an 8th generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, all for £200 cheaper than usual a few Black Fridays ago.

Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 4K display: £1,818.99 £1,799 at Dell

This deal got you a Dell XPS 13, knocking £269 off the asking price on Black Friday. This was one of the most powerful laptops on sale.